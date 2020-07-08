CynergisTek Secures Renewals from Two Perennial Fortune 1000 and Global 500 Clients

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CynergisTek (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leader in cybersecurity, privacy and compliance, today announced renewals of two long-term, publicly held clients for information technology (IT) audit and compliance contracts totaling approximately $950 thousand. Under the terms of the agreements CynergisTek will provide IT audit support services for internal information technology systems and IT Sarbanes Oxley (SOX) controls and will test the IT SOX controls as an outsourced IT internal audit function for the next 12 months. Modern finance, accounting and treasury applications are technology-based, resulting in a compliance obligation to validate the reliability of financial reporting.

“We strive to exceed our clients’ expectations and look forward to continuing our relationship with these two long-standing clients,” said Walter Zuniga, Managing Partner. “Our IT Audit Service, based on Information Technology General Computing Controls (ITGCC), delivers much more than a 'check the box audit' - it ensures that you meet your compliance requirements while validating the maturity of your IT control environment.”

CynergisTek’s team of Certified Information Systems Auditors (CISA) are highly qualified and experienced in conducting IT audits and internal reviews of an organization's IT control framework including controls over financial reporting.

“Our IT Audit service offering is a result of the acquisition of Backbone Consultants and is a testament that our expertise and strength in building a partnership with clients validates these critical renewals,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO of CynergisTek. “With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the impacts many enterprises have faced, we have maintained focus on strengthening our ties with our client base.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was awarded the 2019 Top Healthcare Cybersecurity Consultants in Black Book IT Advisory Outcomes Survey.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.