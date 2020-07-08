Brunei Shell Marketing (BSM) Selects P97’s PetroZone® to Enable the Shell Motorist App at 36 Sites Across Brunei

HOUSTON & BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BSM announced today that it has selected P97 Networks, a leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, to build the first step in their digital journey, the BSM mobile app. At launch, the new mobile app, built on P97’s PetroZone mobile commerce platform, will support dual languages (English and Bahasa Melayu) and enable motorists to locate the nearest BSM retail station, display fuel prices and list the services available at each station. In addition, the BSM mobile app will also support promotions for fuel and in-store purchases.

Shortly after launch, the BSM mobile app will enable secure, mobile payments with integrated loyalty, and personalized digital offers for both fuel purchase and in-store merchandise across its network of 36 sites. The mobile app will offer shoppers enhanced security, efficiency, and value, and will improve their purchase experience at the pump and inside the store.

“We are honored BSM has selected P97 to manage mobile payments, with integrated loyalty and personalized digital offers,” says Brad Jones, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at P97. “The explosive growth of mobile payments means consumers have an expectation for frictionless payments at the pump, and BSM will be enable this experience driving greater consumer loyalty.”

Shell selected P97’s PetroZone mobile commerce platform because of its proven track record of speed, security, and reliability. PetroZone protects consumers against fraud and is SOC 2 Type 1, SOC 2 Type 2, PCI PA-DSS Level 1 ROC, and GDPR compliant.

About P97 Networks, Inc.

P97 Networks provides secure cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries under the brand name PetroZone. P97’s commerce solutions enhance the ability of convenience store operators, marketers, and oil companies to attract and retain customers by providing technology that securely connects millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with identity and geolocation-based software technology to create unique connected-consumer experiences.

@p97networks

www.p97.com

About Brunei Shell Marketing (BSM)

Brunei Shell Marketing Company Ltd was formed as a joint venture between the Government of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di Pertuan Of Brunei Darussalam and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. From its first Shell fuel station in the 1950s, BSM has expanded to 36 retail stations that cater to the needs of motorists in the country. Best known for its fuel products, BSM has other products in its portfolio which comprise of Shell lubricants and eco-friendly paint; liquefied petroleum gas; Jet A-1 fuel for aviation, ship-to-ship bunkering and bitumen.