Respond Software Awarded Defense Innovation Unit Contract to Deliver Intelligent Decision Automation Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Respond Software today announced it received an Other Transaction Authority (OTA) award from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to prototype an Intelligent Decision Automation Platform (iDAP) for cybersecurity operations. The iDAP is a transformation effort by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to improve its defensive cyber-operations with advanced, automated decision-making against persistent threats to the Air Force Network (AFNET). The DIU is an organization within the Department of Defense (DoD) focused on identifying novel innovations to scale across the department. If the prototype is successful, the Respond Analyst will be positioned to scale to support the greater DoD cyber-mission.

As part of this initiative, the USAF aims to reduce a large number of single-purpose, human-intensive tools. The Respond Analyst - already deployed to over 75 commercial enterprises - is expected to deliver automated cybersecurity monitoring and investigation to increase the mission effectiveness of the USAF security team by:

Reducing the frequency of false positives by automating the triage, analysis and investigation of security alerts; allowing the USAF security team to focus only on the escalated events that present the greatest risk and require additional investigation.

Applying real-time cognitive decision-making, called Integrated Reasoning, that will leverage the USAF’s existing multi-vendor sensor grid, contextual sources, and threat intelligence – to broaden the depth of sensor and deception visibility across the AFNET.

Seamlessly integrating with next-generation SIEM and SOAR solutions to add speed, scale, and consistency to the iDAP cybersecurity detection and response capabilities.

Mike Armistead, Co-Founder and CEO, Respond Software, said: “As concerns with cybersecurity continue to increase, there is a greater need for all branches of the military to apply innovative approaches to maintain a strong security posture. The DIU has established a seamless process to guide vendors to a seat at the table, and with initiatives like iDAP, is poised to support the DoD in applying leading commercial technologies. The USAF is taking the lead in pioneering this approach to protect its complex IT landscape and accelerate the investigation of cybersecurity threats with AI. We are ready to take this journey with them to implement a successful prototype that can be a model for enterprise deployment and deliver new levels of performance to power security analysts in finding the bad guys.”

To learn more about the Respond Analyst for federal and defense, visit: https://respond-software.com/federal-government/.

About Respond Software

Respond Software delivers near-instant return on investment to organizations in their battle against cyber-crime. As a leader in the emerging class of automated software known as Robotic Decision Automation (RDA), Respond Software is working to massively increase the productivity of security analysts for security teams of all sizes. Its patented intelligent decision engine uniquely combines human expert judgment with the scale and consistency of software to dramatically increase alert coverage and improve investigative capabilities at a fraction of the cost of today’s manual methods. Respond Software was founded in 2016 by security and software industry veterans and services customers across critical infrastructure sectors such as banking, energy, and retail. https://respond-software.com/

About the Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) accelerates the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and growing the national security innovation base. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (DoD), to rapidly prototype, field and scale advanced commercial solutions that address national security challenges. Learn more at www.diu.mil.