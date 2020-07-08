Vodafone New Zealand Rolls Out 800G Technology with Ciena

AUCKLAND, New Zealand & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vodafone New Zealand is advancing its network by being the first provider in New Zealand to deploy 800G technology, enabling extremely high data capacity, transmission and speeds. Using Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) coherent optics between its data centres in Auckland, Vodafone is achieving record transmission speeds to support growing, yet constantly fluctuating, demands for digital services while enabling a greener network. The term 800G refers to 800 billion bits per second transmission capacity, which is enough to transport 25 HD movies in one second or the latest virtual reality game in a quarter of a second.

By implementing Ciena’s WL5e, Vodafone can better manage network requirements to support its recently launched 5G service. The internet provider will also be able to offer a broad range of digital experiences by scaling from 200G up to 800G single wavelengths to optimize capacity across any distance while lowering costs. Vodafone is leveraging its existing Ciena 6500 shelves, doubling the data throughput for each hardware module deployed and reducing energy consumption by 50 percent.

“Ciena’s innovative 800G coherent optics enable Vodafone New Zealand to execute on our vision to provide New Zealanders with access to the world’s best digital services. With Ciena’s WL5e, Vodafone will provide increased bandwidth for a plethora of data-hungry applications, especially necessary as we’ve seen both increases and spikes of data used during the past few months, a trend that is only set to continue as remote working becomes more widespread and New Zealand gears up for a more digitally-focused future,” says Tony Baird, Wholesale and Infrastructure Director at Vodafone. “The highly advanced data transport system has been deployed together with Vodafone’s optical partner Ciena and test equipment experts VIAVI.”

“Today’s networks need to adapt and adjust quickly to meet rising connectivity demands. WL5e delivers increased scale, performance and efficiency, transforming Vodafone New Zealand’s network to bring exciting new applications and services to life,” says Rick Seeto, Vice President and General Manager of Asia-Pacific and Japan, Ciena.

About Vodafone New Zealand

Vodafone NZ is one of New Zealand’s leading digital services and connectivity companies, and we believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services. We are a partner market in the Vodafone Group, one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.