Arlington Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of J&J Worldwide Services in Partnership with Management

WASHINGTON, D.C. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital” or “Arlington”), a Washington, DC-based private equity firm, today announced it has, in partnership with the existing management team, completed the acquisition of J&J Worldwide Services, Inc. (“J&J” or the “Company”). J&J represents the fourth investment out of Arlington Capital Partners V L.P., a $1.7 billion fund raised last year.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, J&J is a leading provider of mission-essential, preventative maintenance activities to critical U.S. Federal Government sites through its Healthcare and Medical Solutions, Mission Support Solutions and Engineering Solutions segments. Throughout its history, J&J has developed a comprehensive portfolio of aseptic cleaning and turnkey facility services for government hospitals as well as a wide array of facility management, operational support and integrated asset management services for Department of Defense military bases. J&J and its joint venture partners collectively employ over 3,200 employees in over 270 locations in ten countries.

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, said, “J&J has established itself as a trusted partner to its Federal Government clients through its dedication to customer service and unwavering commitment to quality. We are honored and excited to partner with Steve Kelley and the rest of the exceptional management team to build on the Voudouris family’s legacy and carry J&J’s long track record of success into its next phase of growth. The Company’s offerings have never been more important than right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect our customers’ workforce. Our investment in J&J continues Arlington’s history of building differentiated government services providers in partnership with founders and existing senior management as the company’s first institutional investor.”

“In Arlington Capital, we found the ideal partner to carry on Johnny Voudouris’ legacy,” said Steven Kelley, President and CEO of J&J. “They are committed to preserving and cultivating the mission and employee-focused culture that Johnny and Sharron Voudouris have imbued in the Company since its founding 50 years ago. The investment from Arlington will allow J&J to remain an independent entity and retain its strong culture. Additionally, in partnership with Arlington, we look forward to finding new customers who may benefit from J&J’s unique expertise and services. The management team and I are excited to begin this new chapter of J&J’s history with Arlington Capital.”

Gordon Auduong, a Vice President at Arlington Capital, said, “J&J has built a highly durable industry leader focused on providing specialized services to demanding customers. We have been impressed with its ability to generate industry-leading growth while developing a world-class reputation with its deep commitment to the success of its customers. We believe that Arlington can provide the strategic support and investments necessary to expand the capabilities of J&J to accelerate its already strong growth trajectory.”

J&J Worldwide’s senior management has made substantial investments as part of the transaction and will continue to lead the Company’s strategic growth initiatives in the future.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

About J&J Worldwide Services

J&J Worldwide Services is a leading outsourced solutions provider to the United States Federal Government through its Healthcare and Medical Solutions, Mission Support Solutions and Engineering Solutions segments. The Company’s single, unified objective is to provide best-in-class quality and cost-effective solutions with a focus on meeting the needs of customers. J&J has built a 50-year legacy supported by a more than 3,200 employee global workforce in over 270 locations in ten countries. The Company helps maintain bases and government facilities in the U.S., Germany, the Philippines, South Korea, Guantanamo Bay, and other countries. https://www.jjwws.com/