BIA Separations Signs Two New Distribution Agreements Extending Coverage in Asia Pacific

AJDOVŠČINA, Slovenia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BIA Separations, a leading bio-chromatography development and manufacturing company, today announced it has signed agreements with Bioscience companies, GeneX India Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. (GeneX India) and IT Technologies Pte. Ltd. (IT Tech). Both Companies will act as sole distributors of BIA Separations’ products and services across their respective regions of India, and Singapore and Malaysia.

BIA Separations provides research and method development services for the purification of large and complex biomolecules including those with therapeutic applications. Through the agreements, both distributors will provide academic researchers, CMOs and biopharmaceutical companies access to BIA Separations’ proprietary CIMac™ analytical and CIMmultus™ preparative purification technologies for cell and gene therapies, including viral vectors, nucleic acids, phages, and exosomes.

Ingo S. Nagler, Business Development Officer, BIA Separations commented: “We are delighted to have GeneX India and IT Tech on board and look forward to jointly providing researchers and process developers across Asia with our state-of-the-art bioprocessing technologies and services, to enable the accelerated development of cell and gene based medicines.”

Felix Paul, Managing Director GeneX India Biosciences added: “GeneX is committed to bringing the highest quality products to the market, with dedicated local customer service and support. The agreement with BIA Separations supports this mission, and we are very proud to be working with the team to ensure its leading purification technologies and expertise are available to research and bioproduction customers throughout India.”

Danapalan Arumugam, Managing Director at IT Tech said: “IT Tech has been operating in Singapore and Malaysia since 1991, supporting customers in the field of chromatography across pharmaceuticals, food, chemicals, flavours and fragrances, through to petroleum. Cell and gene therapy is still at an early stage here, and therefore this is an exciting time to be signing a partnership with BIA Separations, enabling us to offer the Company’s products and services across research in this high-potential field.”