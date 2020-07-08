ClaimFox Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program to Enhance Efficiency of Claims Teams’ External Interactions

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ClaimFox, Inc., an expert in claim file request fulfillment, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that ClaimFox has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner.

When insurers receive requests for copies of specific claim files from outside parties, ClaimFox fulfills these requests, at no cost to the insurer, while providing the highest level of data security. ClaimFox’s Ready for Guidewire integration will allow Guidewire ClaimCenter users to easily connect to eRequest and submit their requests to be fulfilled. “ClaimFox sets insurers free from inefficient processes, labor-intensive tasks and rising costs that happen when there is no streamlined process around claim file fulfilment in place,” said Fig Annunziato, chief executive officer, ClaimFox. “Our collaboration with Guidewire will keep this entire process circulated and tracked in ClaimCenter, creating a central point for all requests and delivering insurers a streamlined process they can trust.”

“We are pleased to welcome ClaimFox to Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire Software. “By integrating with ClaimFox, our joint customers can preserve one of their most valuable resources—time—and ensure compliance on all requests for copies of claim files.”

About ClaimFox, Inc.

ClaimFox fulfils requests for copies of claim files. Insurers receive requests every day for copies of their claim files and count on ClaimFox to manage this entire process on their behalf. eRequest by ClaimFox guarantees that requests and subpoenas are being fulfilled accurately, consistently, and securely completely relieving the insurer of the resource drag that results from supporting this function on their own. Today, ClaimFox is trusted by insurers to review and fulfill nearly 40 million pages annually. To learn more, please visit https://www.claimfox.com/.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. As of the end of our fiscal year 2019, more than 380 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

