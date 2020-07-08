ServiceNow and Deloitte Extend Strategic Alliance Agreement to Transform Employee Experiences for the Next Normal

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Deloitte announced today that the two organizations have extended their strategic alliance to help customers accelerate their HR Service Delivery (HRSD) efforts and provide employees with exceptional digital experiences, anywhere. Together, ServiceNow and Deloitte will conduct joint go-to-market activities to support ServiceNow’s HRSD solution through global sales, enablement, and training activities. Leveraging its demonstrated track-record of success with ServiceNow and other Human Resource technology solutions, Deloitte will collaborate with ServiceNow to expand product features and functions which create business value at scale for joint customers.

The need for business functions to work together has never been more important. ServiceNow’s HRSD solution complements Deloitte’s market-leading Human Capital and HR Transformation consultancy offering to unlock enterprise productivity and streamline a unified, omnichannel employee experience to manage their work needs, access important resources and raise inquiries. By eliminating silos across the workplace and allowing engagement with HR, IT, Legal and Workplace Services in one place, the Now Platform reduces friction for a truly unified employee service experience, so employees can focus on the meaningful work they were hired to perform.

“We looked to ServiceNow and Deloitte to help simplify our global HR processes while accounting for country-specific localization requirements that would enable Citibank to digitally transform our HR operations,” said Jeff Bienstock, Global Head of HR Technology, Citibank. “The joint expertise enabled us to offer easy access to information for employees and HR agents globally so we can continue to deliver world-class service with minimal disruption.”

As many organizations shift from a “work from home” to a “work from anywhere” model, ServiceNow’s HRSD solution enables them to better manage inquiries across a remote workforce and ensure critical events like virtual onboarding, offboarding and transitions are seamless. Deloitte will use ServiceNow HRSD to deliver a world-class digital employee experience solution to help clients transform their HR Service Delivery Functions and enterprise-wide Employee Experiences.

“The Now Platform has become the industry standard for digital transformation, and our customers are embracing technology to help them create simple, unified digital experiences for employees, from anywhere,” said Blake McConnell, SVP of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “Our strategic alliance with Deloitte will help accelerate the ‘next normal’ workplace so employees can stay connected and productive while working from home. As an Employee Experience leader, ServiceNow can cut across multiple G&A functions, providing employees with seamless, integrated solutions that help to empower their safe return to the workplace.”

“In recent months we’ve seen the needs of HR technology and workforce experiences rapidly evolve as organizations adjust to a virtual workforce. This shift has underscored the importance of operating in a digital-first environment to improve productivity and the flow of work while minimizing disruption across internal functions,” said Michael Stephan, Principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, Leader of Deloitte’s US Human Capital practice. “Today as we expand our collaboration with ServiceNow, we do so with the work and workforce in mind, bringing more HRSD solutions to market to provide integrated digital experiences and reduced silos and help our clients transition to the future.”

In 2019, Deloitte and ServiceNow announced a strategic agreement to accelerate organizations’ enterprise digital transformations. The companies jointly developed new products, assets and solutions built on the Now Platform to help joint clients deliver seamless digital experiences across the enterprise, improve workflows and enhance productivity. In January, ServiceNow announced that Deloitte is the strategic go to market partner for its Financial Services Banking solution where ServiceNow and Deloitte will transform the way banks operate.

