New ACI Video Captures Cleaning Product Industry’s Contributions During COVID-19

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new video produced by the American Cleaning Institute profiles how its member companies throughout the cleaning product supply chain contributed in numerous ways to help battle against the spread of COVID-19.

“Week after week, we continue to see examples of the amazing contributions of ACI member companies, be it through round-the-clock production of essential products and chemistries or donations to organizations and communities in need of supplies and resources,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President and CEO.

“More than ever, people are cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting. Our members’ commitment and ability to adapt to fast changing needs has helped to save lives. Their generous donations support the communities where they live and work in and beyond.

“We are proud to share this new video showcasing their extraordinary actions. Cleaning product makers, chemical producers, chemical distributors and industry suppliers clearly demonstrate why they are essential, every single day.”

The video will be showcased on ACI’s Coronavirus and Cleaning webpage at cleaninginstitute.org/coronavirus.

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.