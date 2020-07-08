Medidata Partners With CTI for Remote Source Review of Clinical Trials in Response to COVID-19

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata, the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions to support the entire clinical trial process, and a Dassault Systèmes company, announced that CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services, a leading contract research organization, will use Medidata’s Remote Source Review to power remote monitoring and document review for multiple global studies, including several COVID-19 projects.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed an unprecedented strain on drug and vaccine research because of limitations on travel and access to clinical research sites. (For more information, see COVID-19 and Clinical Trials: The Medidata Perspective.) One way Medidata is supporting the continuation of trials during these times is by aligning its imaging workflow solution to rapidly, securely, and remotely assist researchers in critical document acquisition and source document review.

“ Medidata is committed to developing and deploying the technology necessary to maintain the momentum of discovery,” said Glen de Vries, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “ We’re pleased to be partnering with CTI on these important, promising trials for patients with rare and infectious diseases, and cancer. It’s more important than ever that we think and plan our way around the obstacles COVID-19 has put in the path of medical progress.”

Medidata Remote Source Review, a quick-to-implement technology built on Medidata's industry-leading Rave Imaging system, is already deployed in more than 15,000 clinical sites. This 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solution is especially valuable when studies have critical timelines, and there are no secure options to collect, review, de-identify, and redact Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Less secure, antiquated tools such as fax, email, video, and file sharing software solutions place timelines and data integrity at risk. Remote Source Review also helps improve clinical research associate (CRA) productivity by decreasing travel time and costs.

“ Standardizing our trials with Medidata technology and enhancing our remote monitoring capabilities are critically important during the pandemic,” said Timothy Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, CTI. “ Their scalable solutions will also take us beyond COVID-19. The future lies in minimizing disruptions to research, accelerating the move toward more virtual trial management, ensuring data collection and integrity, and managing source documents remotely, as needed.”

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services is a global, privately held, full-service contract research organization (CRO), delivering a complete spectrum of clinical trial and consulting services throughout the lifecycle of development, from concept to commercialization. CTI’s focused therapeutic approach provides pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device firms with clinical and disease area expertise in rare diseases, regenerative medicine/gene therapy, immunology, transplantation, nephrology, hematology/oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, hepatology, cardiopulmonary, and pediatric populations. CTI also offers a fully integrated multi-specialty clinical research site that conducts phase I-IV trials. CTI has a passion for helping life-changing therapies succeed in chronically and critically ill patient populations. With clinical trial experience across 6 continents, CTI partners with research sites, patients, and sponsors to fulfill unmet medical needs. The firm is currently working on nearly two dozen COVID-19 projects around the world. CTI is headquartered in the Greater Cincinnati, OH area, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.ctifacts.com.