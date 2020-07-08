Granite Awarded $63 Million Construction Manager/General Contractor Contract for Cosumnes Bridge Child Project 6 in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the Child Project 6 (CP6) portion of the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) contract of the Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in Sacramento County, California. This CM/GC contract is part of a phased seven-part delivery of the overall $167 million project. The $63 million project contract is included in Granite’s third quarter 2020 backlog.

The Cosumnes Bridge Replacement Project is located on State Route (SR) 99, in Elk Grove, California. Project scope includes the removal and replacement of four bridges over the Cosumnes River as well as replacing two existing railroad overhead and underpass bridges with a single new overhead bridge, requiring partial realignment of SR 99 southbound.

CP6 is a segment of the overall project which has been subdivided into seven contracts to allow construction to proceed while design is being completed on other improvements. The segmentation of the project allows for an accelerated delivery, which is currently one year ahead of the owner’s anticipated timeline. The scope of CP6, Granite’s sixth awarded contract for this project, includes the removal and replacement of the two existing Cosumnes River bridges over the main river and overflow sections.

“The Granite team continues to work alongside the Caltrans design and field teams with the shared focus on achieving the project goals,” said Granite Regional Vice President Carter Rohrbough. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with Caltrans on the successful and safe completion of this critical infrastructure.”

Construction materials for the project will be supplied by Granite’s Bradshaw Facility.

Construction is expected to begin in July 2020 and conclude in October 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.