Petro.ai and AWS Partner to Operationalize Modern Analytics and Reduce Legacy Infrastructure Costs in Oil and Gas

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Petro.ai, experts in machine learning and AI for geotechnical data science and providers of the industry-leading integrated analytics platform, announces a new offering enabling modern analytics from legacy data lakes using integrated data ingestion pipelines on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Petro.ai on AWS leverages the scalability and flexibility of AWS infrastructure to accelerate discovery of oil and gas insights through the fusion of operational and subsurface data.

“While our industry has done a great job collecting and storing data in internal systems, building new value with this data has been incredibly difficult,” explained Dr. Troy Ruths, Founder and CEO of Petro.ai. “The next wave of optimization requires two things: lower costs and enhanced outcomes. Petro.ai on AWS delivers immediate savings versus legacy systems while enabling more agility and better insights through the fusion of subsurface and operational data.”

The automated integration of Petro.ai with Amazon S3, AWS Lambda, and AWS VPC minimizes time spent loading, normalizing, and managing data while providing the elastic compute power required for modern analytics at enterprise scale.

Petro.ai’s proprietary technology incorporates AI and machine learning to facilitate the amalgamation of over 50 oil and gas data types, delivering integrated analytics and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Petro.ai supports collaborative analytics that span the entire upstream value chain—drilling, completions, and production. Quickly operationalize digital strategies with pre-built modules. Mitigate risk by deploying software workflows being used internationally across multiple basins and use cases. Supercharge internal teams with an open system that allows for easy data access and custom development.

Petro.ai is quickly becoming an industry standard with marquee customers across the globe including Diamondback Energy (Nasdaq: FANG) and Noble Energy (Nasdaq: NBL). Learn more about Petro.ai solutions at www.petro.ai

About Petro.ai

Petro.ai uses AI and Machine Learning to empower domain experts, data scientists, and executives with instant information in the right context, energizing teams and transforming data into action. Petro.ai is a Registered Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).