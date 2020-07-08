SCL Health Partners with Kyruus to Enhance Consumer and Provider Experience

BROOMFIELD, Colo. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, and SCL Health, a faith-based nonprofit health system providing care across Colorado, Kansas, and Montana, today announced that SCL Health has selected Kyruus’ patient access and provider data management platform to enable its digital access initiatives. The two organizations will partner to build a robust provider directory for SCL Health and leverage it to power a new care search and scheduling experience for consumers online.

Serving millions of patients across three states through a network of eight hospitals and more than 150 physician clinics, SCL Health’s mission is focused on improving the health of the people and communities it serves, and the health system is currently undertaking a set of initiatives centered on connecting patients to the right care online. To enhance both patient and provider experience, SCL Health will start by building provider profiles using the award-winning KyruusOne® provider data management platform. A cornerstone of this phase will be utilizing Kyruus’ proprietary clinical taxonomy to capture providers’ clinical areas of focus in greater detail and lay the groundwork for matching patients more precisely with providers.

With a comprehensive, accurate provider directory as its foundation, SCL Health will go on to introduce a brand new consumer experience on its website with Kyruus ProviderMatch® for Consumers, becoming the first Colorado-based health system with the solution. ProviderMatch’s keyword-based search and behind-the-scenes mapping of clinical terms to consumer-friendly synonyms makes it easy for consumers to start searching for care in whatever way they choose – by condition, procedure, abbreviation, provider name, and more – and obtain relevant matches. From there, consumers can quickly narrow results based on a range of dynamic filters, spanning clinical and logistical considerations, and access insightful provider profiles to inform their care decisions.

“At a time when consumers are increasingly turning to the internet to access healthcare information and services, we see our digital channels playing a critical role in enabling our mission,” said Mona Baset, Vice President of Digital Services at SCL Health. “Our goal is to make healthcare easier, and we have the opportunity to make finding the right provider and the right services our patients need much more streamlined, enhancing the experience on our digital platforms.”

In collaboration with Kyruus, SCL Health will also be launching online appointment scheduling within ProviderMatch for Consumers. Through an integration with its underlying electronic health record platform, SCL Health will be able to provide a convenient and hassle-free online scheduling experience for both new and existing patients completely within ProviderMatch. The organization will also leverage the ProviderMatch technology to power a new consumer mobile app it will be launching later this year.

“Committed to fostering both consumer and provider engagement, SCL Health recognized what a win-win digital innovation can represent for both those obtaining and providing care when implemented effectively,” said Graham Gardner, MD, CEO of Kyruus. “We’re excited to play a part in enabling SCL Health to further their mission by enhancing patient matching and scheduling across its growing network.”

About SCL Health

SCL Health is a faith-based, nonprofit healthcare organization dedicated to improving the health of the people and communities we serve, especially those who are poor and vulnerable. Founded by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth in 1864, our $2.8 billion health network provides comprehensive, coordinated care through eight hospitals, more than 150 physician clinics, and home health, hospice, mental health and safety-net services primarily in Colorado and Montana. We relentlessly focus on delivering safe, high-quality, effective care to every patient, every time, everywhere. In 2019, SCL Health invested $255 million in community benefit—9 cents of every dollar we earn—to support health improvement in our communities. To learn more about SCL Health, visit www.sclhealth.org.

About Kyruus

Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 275,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions—for consumers, access centers, and care settings—enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company’s award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com.