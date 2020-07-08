Tallgrass Energy Announces Exclusive Partnership in Oil and Gas Space with ECOVAP, a Pioneer in Wastewater Management Technology

LEAWOOD, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its Tallgrass Water division, today announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with ECOVAP, Inc., a leader in wastewater elimination that gives Tallgrass Water exclusive rights within the oil and gas industry to use the company’s patented and patent-pending wastewater management technology. The proprietary technology evaporates water exponentially faster than traditional disposal methods.

Under terms of the agreement, Tallgrass will own and operate the technology developed and pioneered by ECOVAP. The biomimicry technology harnesses the power of Mother Nature to significantly improve evaporation by exponentially increasing the wastewater’s ratio of surface space to air. An independent study by Golder, a global consulting, design and construction firm specializing in the areas of earth and environment, found that ECOVAP’s technology evaporated water at 59 times the natural rate of conventional surface evaporation.

“We’re delighted to partner with ECOVAP to bring their amazing technology to bear on behalf of our customers,” said Mark Ritchie, Tallgrass Water’s Co-founder and General Manager. “We piloted this technology at one of our locations, and of all the water treatment technologies we’ve evaluated over the years this is by far the most exciting. It’s unique, it’s simple and it works – for municipal and industrial applications as well as energy. Most important, its low environmental footprint aligns with Tallgrass Water’s commitment to operating in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

“In today’s business climate, who you partner with can be your most valuable strategic asset and we found a great partner with Tallgrass and their team,” said Jason Mendenhall, ECOVAP’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their world-class people, operations and resources will bring the ECOVAP technology to market more quickly and effectively. We look forward to making a positive impact on their customers.”

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP is a growth-oriented midstream energy infrastructure company operating across 11 states with transportation, storage, terminal, water, gathering and processing assets that serve some of the nation’s most prolific crude oil and natural gas basins.

To learn more, please visit us at www.tallgrassenergy.com.

About ECOVAP, Inc.

ECOVAP is a pioneer in innovative wastewater solutions. The ECOVAP Evaporative Matrix™ is a biomimicry wastewater solution that radically improves the sustainability of an operation. Unlike traditional approaches, ECOVAP harnesses the power of Mother Nature to dramatically accelerate evaporation, reducing costs, environmental risks and complexity.

To learn more, please visit www.ecovap.com.