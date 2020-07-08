ContractPodAi and Bowmans Partner to Bring Artificial Intelligence-Powered Contract Management to the African Market

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ContractPodAi®, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Bowmans, one of Africa’s leading corporate law firms, to introduce Bowmans’ clients to its advanced technology solution. All this allows corporate legal teams to work smarter, faster – and with far greater impact – during the contracting process.

ContractPodAi is one of the world’s most robust contract lifecycle management (CLM) technologies, providing corporate legal counsels with a platform that provides end-to-end contract management capabilities like a smart contract repository, contract automation, document e-signatures, seamless workflows, third party contract review, negotiating and collaboration tools, and AI-based analytics.

As part of its digitisation strategy, Bowmans is strengthening its technology solutions toolkit. The firm is partnering with ContractPodAi because it offers a robust and graphically intuitive contract management system that streamlines document automation processes.

Craig Kennedy, Head of Technology, Media and Telecommunications at Bowmans, said: “Part of the value we add to our clients’ businesses is the ability to support them in exploring and identifying suitable digital solutions to streamline their legal services.

“With ContractPodAi, we saw an opportunity to help them to focus on strategic initiatives by implementing a technology solution that replaces time-consuming manual efforts.”

ContractPodAi offers customers intelligent AI functionality, built on the trusted IBM Watson, and Microsoft Azure AI platforms, right out-of-the box. Its like getting the safety of IBM and Microsoft with the speed of a startup. A big part of whether CLM technology is successful within a company is its adoption with the business users, and legal team. Beyond the intuitive graphical user interface, a client success manager (CSM) supports every customer. Digital transformation is a challenge for any industry, and legal is no exception. As such the CSM facilitates adoption and encourages internal advocacy and education of every rollout.

“We are thrilled to partner with an innovative African law firm like Bowmans to introduce our contract management solution to the African market,” said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. “It is exciting to work with a firm that embraces the use of technology and is dedicated to making their clients’ successes a priority.”

Learn how ContractPodAi is empowering legal teams across the world at ContractPodAi.com.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

A pioneer in the legal transformation space, ContractPodAi® is now one of the world’s fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world’s largest and highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi® is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive and affordable end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

About Bowmans

With over 400 specialist lawyers, Bowmans draws on its unique knowledge of the business and socio-political environment in Africa to advise on a wide range of legal issues.

Everywhere it operates, Bowmans offers its clients a service that uniquely blends expertise in the law, knowledge of the local market and an understanding of their businesses. The firm’s aim is to assist its clients to achieve their objectives as smoothly and efficiently as possible while minimising the legal and regulatory risks.

Clients include corporates, multinationals and state-owned enterprises across a range of industry sectors as well as financial institutions and governments.