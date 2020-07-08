NPL Manager® and USRES Partner to Deliver Enhanced Default Services to Private Lenders

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Real Estate Services, Inc. (USRES), a leading provider of Default Management and Component Services, and NPL Manager®, a state-of-the-art cloud-based technology platform for NPL Investors and business partners in the non-performing loans (NPL) and re-performing loans (RPL) space, today announced the companies have entered a strategic alliance to provide valuation and ancillary default services to private lenders nationwide. Through this alliance, NPL Manager now features core USRES product offerings including valuations, inspections, REO liquidation, and eviction management services within its platform.

Mike Zevitz, CEO of NPL Manager, said, “In response to the current market shift, there is growing demand for component services within default by private lenders. Like USRES, we are committed to providing innovative products and expanding our solutions that our customers have come to expect of us. Through our partnership with USRES, the addition of these services to the NPL Manager platform provides our users an immediate tool within their workflow, minimizing disruption, and maximizing efficiency.”

The NPL Manager Platform allows NPL investors to work smarter by providing advanced technology to manage their notes, connect to service providers digitally, submit work orders and track task completion, all in real-time within a secure, digital environment. Through the alliance with USRES, the platform now includes access to a robust network of highly specialized licensed providers accustomed to delivering quality products within strict timelines and compliance protocols.

Today’s standards require a range of flexible services to help navigate every phase of assessing the value of a portfolio. “The alignment between our NPL’s technology platform and USRES’s component services broadens those offerings designed to help private lenders evaluate their position,” said Keith Guenther, CEO of USRES. “The valuation of the asset is the single most important event that is the catalyst for all other decisions. We are proud to partner with NPL and offer our elite team of specialists, and panel of experts to deliver these products to them.”

For more than 25 years, USRES has delivered quality products with exceptional service developed specifically for the mortgage banking industry and non-bank lenders. Leveraging this unique industry expertise and domain knowledge, the company attracts pioneers like NPL Manager and together are able to provide instrumental tools and solutions that solve today’s evolving market demands, as well as tomorrow’s challenges.

About USRES

Founded in 1991, USRES provides an impressive range of financial support services for the purpose of valuation and disposition of distressed real estate assets. USRES’ expansive list of products and services have provided the mortgage banking and private lending industry relief in origination and default valuation products. With focus on transparency in workflow and the real estate transaction, USRES utilizes RES.NET, a SaaS technology platform, for the management and processing of valuations and asset disposition services. For more information about USRES, visit its website at www.usres.com.

About NPL Manager™

Founded in 2019, NPL Manager® offers a wide range of products and services designed specifically for NPL loans and RPL loans. The company offers data connection and analytics to a wide range of products and services designed specifically for NPL and RPL loans.

NPL Manager® is a registered trademark of NPL Manager, LLC.

For more information on NPL Manager®: www.nplmanager.com