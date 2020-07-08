TITAN School Solutions Tapped to Bring New School Nutrition Management Efficiencies to Newark Public Schools

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TITAN School Solutions, the fastest-growing school nutrition software solutions provider in the U.S., today announced a new partnership for providing school nutrition software as a service (SaaS) and support to public schools in Newark, NJ. The Newark Board of Education operates 66 campuses, serving nearly 40,000 students. It is the largest school district in the state of New Jersey.

Under the agreement, amidst the continuing uncertainty of impacts from COVID-19 on schools, TITAN expects to be operational in the Newark schools beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

“Our team was looking for a user-friendly software that would meet our needs as it relates to capturing meals and obtaining reports that would support financial record keeping as well as back of the house operations. The ability to utilize the system anywhere on any technology platform and not having to purchase additional hardware every three to five years is a bonus,” said Dr. Tonya McGill, Executive Director with the Newark Board of Education, Department of Nutrition Services. “As it relates to the team, although the relationship is very new, it feels like we are just catching up with old friends we haven't seen or spoken to in awhile, and I only see the partnership growing as we continue to work together.”

Among the features of TITAN’s cloud-based services, Newark schools will now have access to 100% cloud based, real time insights for a better understanding of day-to-day student eligibility, food costs and inventory. Parents will have secure access to real time information for school meal planning that meets USDA requirements and also controls for managing possible food allergies with individual students, including siblings attending different schools.

“From day one, our goal at TITAN has been to develop and share superior technology and innovative solutions to help school nutrition and IT professionals succeed, regardless of changing variables in the mission of school nutrition,” said Bradley Blankenship, President of TITAN School Solutions. “We look forward to this partnership with Dr. McGill and her colleagues to serve the students and their families in Newark public schools with the best resources available for managing school meals.”

Since 2015, TITAN School Solutions has earned the business of over 550 school districts across the U.S. including six that are the largest in their respective states.

About TITAN School Solutions

TITAN, the only U.S. cloud-based school nutrition IT provider, is a company of education technology veterans who work with schools to develop and deliver industry-leading, web-based nutrition management solutions. Through TITAN’s flexible subscription-based service model, school districts receive state-of-the-art lunch line terminals and hardware that are all fully integrated with always-up-to-date, user-friendly software. To find out more, visit TITAN School Solutions online.