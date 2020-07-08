Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc. Selects Claris Continuum for Next Generation Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc. today announced that after a comprehensive market evaluation they have selected Claris Healthcare as their next generation remote patient monitoring partner. Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc. provides a wide range of services to customers in the southwest Florida area, including Skilled Nursing, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Home Health aide and Medical Social Services.

“In today’s Home Health landscape, agencies are faced with numerous challenges- PDGM, the COVID-19 Pandemic, and the upcoming Pre-Claim Review. Delivering a high-end Telemed platform to our clients is not a trendy option, it is essential for survival! After doing extensive research in the field, we felt that Claris by far gave us the best chance at reaching our desired outcomes as being a leader in the Home Healthcare space.” -Anthony Gambuzza, CEO at Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Claris Healthcare developed its first remote monitoring solution to address the challenge of senior isolation by enhancing caregiver engagement. In 2018, new CMS reimbursement codes for remote patient monitoring led Claris to launch its RPM platform, Claris Continuum, to include Bluetooth connected medical devices, clinical content, risk stratification and other innovative features necessary to remotely manage a chronic care population.

Claris Continuum is the only RPM solution built on years of experience deploying remote monitoring systems designed specifically for seniors. Continuum combines the latest in Bluetooth medical devices with a rich history of providing seniors with tablet-based platforms for social engagement. The result is the industry’s most intuitive system making it easy to use for patients well into their 80s and 90s.

“We recognize how important shared savings is for organizations like Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc. which is why we focus on keeping cost down while stressing improved patient outcomes. They have shown through their investment in RPM that the health and safety of its senior population is their number one priority,” said Geof Auchinleck, CEO at Claris Healthcare.

About Claris Healthcare

Founded in 2012, Claris Healthcare developed the first remote monitoring solution designed specifically for seniors and their families to stay connected and engaged. With 56 million Americans over the age of 65, senior care is an ever-growing challenge. Whether aging in place or residing in senior facilities, social isolation and remote patient monitoring are primary concerns for caregivers. Because of COVID-19, the challenge of senior isolation is far greater than ever imagined.

About Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc.

Established in 2001, Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc. is a family run organization with one objective in mind – Neighbors helping neighbors. Our ownership, leadership, and caregivers are privileged to service the communities in which we live. Coupled with some of the highest quality outcomes, as rated by CMS/Medicare, Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc. is the best choice to manage the care for you or a family member. Based in Fort Myers, Southwest Florida Home Care, Inc. serves Sarasota, Charlotte, Desoto, Glades, Lee, Hendry, and Collier areas; soon opening to service Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, and Polk counties.

