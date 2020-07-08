Lincoln Financial Group Partners With Swiss Life Network to Meet Multinational Employee Benefit Needs

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced it has entered into a complementary partnership with Swiss Life Global Solutions (Swiss Life Network), a leading global employee benefits provider. Through this partnership, both companies now have the ability to meet the needs of employers with a multinational employee base, ensuring they have access to quality benefits.

As the U.S. carrier partner to Swiss Life Network, Lincoln Financial brings insights and customer-centric benefits solutions including disability, leave, life, dental, accident and critical illness coverage for U.S.-based employees. Through this partnership, Lincoln Financial will extend cost-effective coverage for its customers with employees outside the U.S. through Swiss Life Network.

“Our customers are always at the center of everything we do, and our partnership with Swiss Life Network brings value to those we serve who have a diverse geographic footprint, and provides an opportunity to expand coverage to new U.S. customers while strengthening our partnerships,” said Eric Reisenwitz, senior vice president, interim president of Lincoln Financial’s group benefits business. “While Lincoln’s focus continues to be writing U.S. domestic business, with Swiss Life Network we have access to a new lead source for all product lines to write coverage for U.S.-based employers of all sizes.”

Swiss Life Network has an international association of more than 90 local life insurers globally, with long-standing partner and client relationships and retention.

“We are proud to partner with Lincoln as our exclusive U.S. group benefits carrier, because of its commitment to serving its customers, as well as the breadth of offerings and commitment to deliver quality solutions,” said Michael Hansen, chief executive officer of Swiss Life Network. “We are extremely excited about this complementary partnership, the growth opportunities it provides and the ability to expand our network for U.S. employees by offering a partner solution to our multinational clients.”

Customers will have access to a network with broad product offerings and solutions to support employees in 94 countries and territories. Regional brokers or consultant partners working with Lincoln Financial or Swiss Life Network will be able to easily provide customers with access to global coverage options, as well as a streamlined approach to provide multinational coverage.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $247 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

About Swiss Life Global Solutions

Swiss Life Global Solutions, the cross-border competence centre of the leading insurance company Swiss Life Group, supports multinational companies in designing high-quality and compliant global employee benefits solutions across 90 countries and territories through the Swiss Life Network, a global association of more than 80 leading local insurers and business partners. Local and cross-border solutions include life and risk insurance, health and wellbeing, assistance and pension provisions that are designed as flexible, modular programmes tailored to the specific needs of each client. More than 450 international companies with over a million insured employees are currently being serviced. Swiss Life Global Solutions pursues its mission of enabling its clients and their employees to lead a self-determined life with confidence.

While Lincoln Financial Group has partnered Swiss Life Network, the two entities are not affiliated.

