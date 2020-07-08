DriveWealth Selects BackBay Communications as PR Agency of Record

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BackBay Communications, a leading integrated financial-services public relations, content development, and digital marketing agency, today announced that it has been retained as agency of record by DriveWealth, a U.S.-based leader in global digital trading technology.

BackBay will provide DriveWealth with an integrated communications program including media relations, content development, conference participation and awards submissions aimed at raising awareness of DriveWealth’s role in the modernization of brokerage infrastructure and digitization of financial services. DriveWealth has custom-built an innovative, global brokerage-as-a-service platform that enables its partners to offer their retail customers greater access to U.S. equities investment opportunities through real-time fractional share investing.

"We are excited to work with BackBay Communications. We believe their significant fintech and wealth management experience, coupled with an integrated approach combining earned media and owned media, is what we need to raise awareness of DriveWealth’s unique products and drive further momentum,” said Robert Cortright, CEO of DriveWealth. “We look forward to launching the next phase of DriveWealth’s growth together.”

“DriveWealth has created a new investment infrastructure that enables embedded financial solutions, helping individuals around the world invest, save, and manage their cash through their digital wallets easily and efficiently, thus democratizing capital,” said Bill Haynes, Founder & CEO, BackBay Communications. “We look forward to sharing DriveWealth’s news and insights and helping to further build brand awareness and support DriveWealth’s growth.”

About BackBay Communications

BackBay Communications is an integrated public relations and content marketing firm focused on the financial services sector including financial technology companies, private equity and venture capital firms, wealth managers, family offices, and impact investing firms. BackBay focuses on building brands and driving growth. BackBay’s services include public relations, thought leadership content creation, digital marketing, branding, and website development. BackBay is highly regarded for thought leadership initiatives and relationships with the business media. For more information, please visit www.BackBayCommunications.com.

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth Holdings, Inc., wholly owns DriveWealth, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. DriveWealth, LLC is a licensed carrying and self-clearing broker offering digital brokerage solutions to broker-dealers, advisors and online partners worldwide through its proprietary investment platform. DriveWealth, LLC delivers access to the U.S. securities markets along with an array of digital products that power both emerging and established financial companies. For more information, please visit DriveWealth.com.