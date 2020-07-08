Notarize and Title365 Join Forces to Offer Online Closing Solutions

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notarize, the first company to enable an entirely online mortgage closing process, today announces a new partnership with Title365 that extends its online closing platform to new closing agents nationwide. The companies will partner on hybrid and fully digital residential real estate closings, empowering Title365 to grow its digital mortgage experience for signers in multiple states in lockstep with the changing market.

“Title365 is an ideal partner because they share our commitment to using secure technology solutions to provide a world-class experience for everyone involved in the closing,” said Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Notarize. “Buying or selling a home can be stressful in any environment. This partnership enhances Title365’s offering to alleviate the headaches typically caused by closing logistics with a seamless digital solution that gives customers what they seek most: security, convenience, and real-time visibility into the status of their closing.”

Through the collaboration, Title365 will maximize operational efficiencies by collecting, organizing, and retaining key mortgage documents through the Notarize Platform. The more digitized workflow will shave weeks off the mortgage fulfillment process and bolster the Title365 customer experience by allowing their signers to close online through a secure video meeting.

“As the industry evolves and demand for more efficient and secure solutions remains a high priority, our partnership with Notarize is a natural fit to help us deliver a seamless experience for our customers,” said Mike Rawls, CEO of Xome, the parent company of Title365. “We’re excited to be able to offer clients yet another quick and efficient closing option. At Xome, we’re focused on creating seamless solutions that cover the entire real estate lifecycle from end to end, which reduce complexities and improve the real estate transaction experience for our clients.”

The partnership comes at a time when remote, on-demand solutions are in high demand. A record 31,238 electronic promissory notes (eNotes) were registered to the MERS® eRegistry in May, and registered eNotes more than tripled from Q1 2019 (19,213) to Q1 2020 (59,030).

As eNotes continue to gain favor in the secondary market, Notarize expects to facilitate an additional $100 billion in real estate closings over the next 12 months.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to empower thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support life's most important moments. As the first company in the country to enable fully online real estate closings, Notarize is used by more than 3,000 title agents, the fastest-growing national lenders, and has helped people buy and sell more than $30 billion in real estate—entirely online.

For more information on our mission, visit notarize.com.

About Title365

Title365 is a national title insurance and settlement services provider, founded in 2009 on a commitment to deliver industry-changing solutions for faster turnaround of title, escrow and default services. Title365 is a division of Xome, a real estate services company providing integrated end to end solutions designed to solve the unique business challenges faced by mortgage servicers and lenders. Xome leverages data exchange capabilities and operational expertise across Title, Valuations, Auction and Field Services to provide intelligent recommendations throughout the entire real estate and loan lifecycle. For additional information, please visit Title365’s website at www.title365.com or www.xome.com.