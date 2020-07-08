Baidu’s MediaGo Ad Platform Now Offering Native Placements on MSN

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baidu, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIDU) today announced that it is providing advertisers direct access to Microsoft’s (Nasdaq: MSFT) MSN native desktop inventory via Baidu’s MediaGo ad platform. The agreement enables advertisers around the world to reach consumers in the United States through premium placements on multiple MSN properties.

Rather than requiring advertisers to purchase bulk inventory, as is standard practice for many digital ad companies, this collaboration allows advertisers to secure the placements that fit their goals and budget on MSN’s desktop site.

“As part of our ongoing effort to bridge the gap between Eastern and Western markets, we are pleased to be working with Microsoft to offer their premium MSN placements to our advertising partners in China, the U.S. and beyond,” said Sheng Hu, Head of U.S. Strategy and Partnership at Baidu’s Global Business Unit. “In the future, we will continue to explore meaningful ways to provide mutual growth opportunities to global advertisers and U.S. media.”

The cooperation allows advertisers worldwide to access high-visibility, native placements on the MSN homepage, as well as other sister pages throughout the MSN site, via Baidu’s MediaGo ad platform. With MediaGo, advertisers can upload assets, select placements on top-tier MSN properties and measure campaign success on a single centralized platform. MediaGo also offers 24/7 local language account management services.

“Baidu’s MediaGo platform streamlines the process for global advertisers to purchase high-visibility ad placements on MSN, helping them reach new customers,” said David Carkeek, Principal PM Lead at Microsoft.

About Baidu Global Business Unit

Baidu Global Business Unit (GBU) is focused on bridging the gap between Eastern and Western markets with its consumer and business-focused internet products and services. Baidu GBU’s product portfolio includes its smartphone keyboard apps, its content recommendation platform popIn, and its ad platform MediaGo. Baidu GBU offers its products and services worldwide, including in the United States, Greater China, Japan, Singapore and South Korea.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company. The Company's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “BIDU.” Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.