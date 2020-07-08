Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. Launches Customer Experience Management Program with Service Management Group

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer experience management firm, has announced a new customer experience management program with Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd., one of the leading supermarket chains in Japan. Ito-Yokado has partnered with SMG to identify key drivers of customer satisfaction and shape its customer-centric culture in the age of the customer across the organization.

Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. manages 135 general merchandise stores (GMS) in Japan's 20 prefectures, mainly in the Kanto region. Ito-Yokado is evaluating customer feedback at the corporate and store level to improve customer satisfaction across the enterprise. In partnership with SMG, the brand is looking to enhance employee awareness of its customer experience program and use the firm’s proven strategic approach to drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

With a focus on turning satisfied customers into highly satisfied customers, SMG provides advanced customer feedback data to help brands improve customer loyalty. In addition to providing clients with a real-time view of customer data and the ability to follow up with dissatisfied customers in the smg360® reporting platform, SMG delivers in-depth analysis and develops long-lasting partnerships with its clients.

Executive board of Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. says, " Ito-Yokado is pursuing “Be a store to keep customers coming back. We very much expect that SMG will help us advance our customer experience program.”

Takaaki Sano, SMG Director, Japan, says, " It’s an honor to partner with Ito-Yokado Co., Ltd. and help the organization elevate its customer experience management program. We look forward to partnering with the brand to improve customer satisfaction and advance customer loyalty."

About Ito-Yokado

With a mission of “ Be a store to keep customers coming back,” the brand operates general merchandise store (GMS) "Ito-Yokado" in Japan's 20 prefectures, mainly in Kanto region. As a part of Seven & I Holdings Co, Ito-Yokado is the group's core business.

About Service Management Group

SMG inspires experiences that improve people’s lives. We are a catalyst for change, providing actionable customer, patient, and employee insights that boost loyalty and drive business outcomes. Our unique model puts a dual focus on platform technology and professional services—making it easier to collect, analyze, and share feedback and behavioral data across the enterprise. To learn more about our customer experience management, employee experience, and brand research solutions, visit www.smg.com.