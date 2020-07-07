Ology Bioservices Wins Three Department of Defense Awards Totaling More Than $16 Million

ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ology Bioservices Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that the Department of Defense (DOD), through the Joint Science and Technology Office of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), has awarded the company with three biomanufacturing contracts with a combined value of more than $16 million.

In the first program, valued at $8.5 million, Ology Bioservices will manufacture a conjugated vaccine candidate comprising the conserved protein from the bacterium Burkholderia pseudomallei and the adjuvant CPS-CRM-197. The vaccine candidate, developed at the University of Nevada, Reno, will be tested in a Phase 1 clinical trial and is being developed to prevent the disease melloidosis.

In the second program, valued at $4.6 million, Ology Bioservices will manufacture outer membrane vesicles from Burkholderia mallei as a potential vaccine against the bacterial disease glanders. The vaccine candidate was developed at Tulane University. The material produced in this program will support a Phase 1 clinical trial.

In the third program, valued at $3.2 million, Ology Bioservices will manufacture a DNA vaccine against Venezuelan equine encephalitis to support a Phase 1 clinical trial. The vaccine was developed at the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases.

“We are pleased to be working with DTRA on these important programs,” said Peter H. Khoury, President and CEO at Ology Bioservices. “The diverse biomanufacturing technologies employed in these three programs clearly demonstrate the capabilities of our team at Ology Bioservices and the functionality of the Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility.”

About Ology Bioservices Inc.

Ology Bioservices is a privately held, full-service Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving both government and commercial clients, specializing in biologic drug substance manufacturing from early stage through commercial product. The company has 183,000 square feet of manufacturing, process development and QA/QC space in its state-of-the-art Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility in Florida. The company’s infrastructure provides unique services to its clients, including full regulatory support from preclinical through licensure, clinical trial operational support and bioanalytical testing, as well as CGMP manufacturing up to Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3). Ology Bioservices has more than 20 years of experience developing and manufacturing drugs and biologics for the U.S. government, with over $1.8 billion in government contracts awarded. The team at Ology Bioservices has decades of experience manufacturing, developing and licensing vaccines and protein/antibody therapeutics. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ologybio.com.

About DTRA

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency enables the Department of Defense, the United States Government, and international partners to counter and deter weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and improvised threat networks.

Countering WMD and improvised threats is a global problem that requires DTRA’s unique global presence and execution capabilities. As a Combat Support Agency, DTRA provides various forms of support to the Combatant Commands (CCMDs) and the military services with both defensive and offensive capabilities. The agency is uniquely prepared to address some of the most immediate, consequential, and non-conventional weapon threats to national security through leveraging and expanding collaboration with interagency and international partners.

As the DoD’s research and development leader focused on WMD and improvised threats, DTRA facilitates innovation through combining traditional research with unconventional means to develop and quickly field solutions to the most complex, deadly and urgent threats facing the United States and the rest of the world.

DTRA has over 2,000 uniformed military personnel and DoD civilians working on every continent except Antarctica. The agency has thousands of global engagements in more than 100 countries and in addition to multiple locations stateside and overseas, the agency has liaisons in many embassies.

[The information contained in this press release does not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the U.S. government and no official endorsement should be inferred.]