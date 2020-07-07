Sterling Trading Tech Supports Non-Profit Wall Street Bound With Trading Simulators for Their Diverse Trader Training Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a leader in compliance, risk and infrastructure solutions for equity, options and futures trading, is pleased to announce they will be committing resources to support Wall Street Bound Inc., a non-profit urban youth financial education, training and mentoring organization.

Wall Street Bound discovers, trains and mentors urban and minority finance talent, nurturing tomorrow’s successful financial services professionals and traders. Their mission is to create pathways for diverse talent to enter and succeed in the front offices of ‘Wall Street’. “We believe that by teaching the technical skills of equity & data analysis, algo development and trading, we can empower underrepresented young adults to aim beyond their present horizons and embark on fulfilling careers as finance and investment professionals,” states Wall Street Bound Founder and CEO, Troy Prince. “You can only become a trader if someone with capital is willing to give you the opportunity to gain the experience.” Troy Prince is a Wall Street veteran with more than two decades of industry experience and he is now dedicated to connecting typically overlooked urban talent with the capital markets and investment opportunities.

The training will include use of Sterling Trading Tech’s advanced trading simulator (also known as ‘paper trading’), which offers a realistic trading environment on STT’s flagship professional trading platforms using a proprietary matching algorithm to closely match real-world trading conditions for equities and options. Additionally, the Wall Street Bound program provides students with over 100 hours of detailed instruction on Forex and 250 hours on Stock/Options trading. Once the prerequisites are met, program participants are given access to live risk capital trading accounts through Wall Street Bound’s partnership with Maverick Trading.

“We understand that education is an essential component of professional trading, and we strongly believe in Wall Street Bound’s mission,” states Jim Nevotti, President of Sterling Trading Tech. “Sterling Trading Tech is honored to be able to give back to this program in a meaningful way through offering our best-in-class simulation technology.”

Sterling Trading Tech, a leading provider of equity trading solutions, offers its clients compliance tools, risk tools, infrastructure products, market data and a full variety of trading platforms with platforms for both professional and retail traders. These platforms are available to the global trading community for equities, options, futures and cryptocurrencies. Sterling Trading Tech products can be white labeled to enhance our client’s brand identity.

About Sterling Trading Tech (www.sterlingtradingtech.com)

Sterling Trading Tech (STT) is a leading provider of professional trading technology solutions for the global equities, equity options and futures markets. With over 100 clients including leading brokers, clearing firms and prop groups in over 30 countries, STT provides solutions tailored to clients’ needs. STT supports tens of thousands of users worldwide, and provides links to over 80 execution venues in the U.S. STT currently touches over 5% of the daily U.S. equity volume. STT is committed to providing fast, stable technology along with outstanding customer service.

About Wall Street Bound (https://wallstreetbound.org/)

Wall Street Bound discovers, trains and mentors urban finance talent. We nurture tomorrow’s successful financial services professionals and traders, creating a pathway for diverse talent to the front offices of “Wall Street”. We believe that by teaching the technical skills of equity & data analysis, algo development and trading, we can empower under-represented young adults to aim beyond their present horizons and embark on fulfilling careers as finance and investment professionals.