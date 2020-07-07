Symetra Partners with Nassau Re/Imagine Insurtech Incubator

BELLEVUE, Wash. & HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symetra Life Insurance Company today announced a partnership with the Nassau Re/Imagine insurtech incubator based in Hartford, Connecticut, that will tap the creative and developmental opportunities in the region’s deep insurance industry talent pipeline. The program currently supports 19 startups focused on solving critical problems for the life, annuity, reinsurance, and property & casualty sectors.

“At Symetra, part of our strategic focus is seeking out opportunities that empower the future as we transform our business to better meet evolving customer needs across all of our business lines,” said Harry Monti, executive vice president, Benefits Division, who will join the Nassau Re/Imagine advisory board. “We like the inclusive, community-focused approach the Nassau Re/Imagine team has embraced to build their program. Our partnership gives our Enfield, Connecticut-based employees greater access to Hartford’s vibrant innovation network, multiple brainstorming events and the kind of collaborative environment that can fuel viable business ideas.”

The Nassau Re/Imagine partnership expands Symetra’s footprint in the insurtech accelerator/incubator space. Through parent company Sumitomo Life, it is a participant in the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California.

Nassau Re/Imagine formally launched its program in early 2019. It actively supports individuals and teams committed to building a vibrant insurtech ecosystem within the Greater Hartford community. In return, the program provides business resources, access to potential clients, support for product commercialization, and introductions to investors. The support network includes insurance carriers, technology companies, academic institutions and professional service firms with a strong presence in the community.

“We have highly valued the time, energy and support from the leadership team at Symetra. We’re thrilled to have the organization increase their support and add formal resources to our efforts,” said Paul Tyler, head of Nassau Re/Imagine and Chief Marketing Officer at Nassau.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent agents and advisors. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Nassau Re/Imagine

Nassau Re/Imagine serves as incubator for companies intending to build a presence in Hartford. We actively support individuals and teams committed to building a vibrant insurtech ecosystem in the heart of our insurance community. In return, we provide business resources, access to potential clients, support for product commercialization, and introductions to investors. For more information, visit https://imagine.nsre.com/