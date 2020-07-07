American Water Resources Partners with Flo by Moen to Bring Real-Time Leak Detection System to Homeowners

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water Resources, a subsidiary of American Water, today announces its partnership with Flo by Moen™ to offer homeowners the all-in-one water leak detection system, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff. Purchasing a Smart Water Shutoff through American Water Resources includes low monthly payment options and installation by an independent, local, licensed plumbing professional from the American Water Resources contractor network. Through this partnership, American Water Resources and Flo by Moen will offer homeowners the tools to detect water leaks within their home’s plumbing, avoid over-usage that can lead to unexpected increases on water bills and conserve freshwater resources that may be wasted due to undetected leaks.

The Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff is an innovative water monitoring and shutoff system that monitors plumbing system and proactively detects micro-leaks and other vulnerabilities anywhere in a home’s water supply. Installed on a home’s main water supply line, the device provides around the clock, reliable monitoring of water usage, temperature, pressure, and flow to provide peace of mind that a home is being protected from water damage. While the Smart Water Shutoff is connected to Wi-Fi, it is not dependent on it, so the device will continue monitoring even if the Wi-Fi connection is lost. Through the Flo by Moen app, homeowners get the convenience and control of customizable notifications, water usage analysis and goal-setting features, as well as the ability to remotely shut off water if an alert is received or leak is detected. If a catastrophic leak is detected and a homeowner doesn’t have their phone with them, the Smart Water Shutoff is able to automatically shut off the water to prevent damage.

“The average household’s leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year – yet the majority of homeowners are unaware of their current water usage,” said Gabe Halimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Flo by Moen. “Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff is solving that problem by helping homeowners understand their water usage patterns, conserve water and ultimately, save money by addressing leaks when they happen. Our partnership with American Water Resources further brings these solutions to life, offering customers assurance in not only their water usage, but also the installation of the Smart Water Shutoff.”

When homeowners purchase the Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff through American Water Resources, the company will send an independent, local, licensed and insured plumber to install the device on their water supply line and show them how to enjoy the convenience and control of the mobile app on their smartphone. American Water Resources is committed to the safety and well-being of their customers and communities. All professionals in the American Water Resources contractor network are instructed to follow CDC guidelines and social distancing best practices to provide safe and reliable service while keeping themselves and customers safe.

“Our goal is to safely help homeowners protect themselves from unexpected leaks or repair bills,” said Eric Palm, President, American Water Resources. “The partnership with Flo by Moen is a natural fit as we aim to deliver smart home technology to homeowners who want to adopt proactive protection options. We look forward to the future of this partnership, helping to make homeowners’ lives easier and allowing their homes to run more efficiently.”

Flo by Moen Smart Water Shutoff is now available through American Water Resources in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Missouri, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio, Idaho and Connecticut. Homeowners in these regions can purchase the device, including installation, online at awrusa.com/flo or by phone at 1-866-641-2177, for $600. Low monthly payment options are available with 0% APR and no prepayment penalty.

About American Water Resources

American Water Resources offers protection programs to homeowners in 43 states and Washington, D.C. The company currently services nearly 2 million contracts and has been providing protection programs for nearly 20 years. More than nine out of 10 customers are satisfied, and the company holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. American Water Resources also provides its protection programs to homeowners through municipal partnerships with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, Orlando Utilities Commission, Nashville Metro Water Services and others. For more information, visit the American Water Resources website at awrusa.com.

About Flo by Moen™

Flo by Moen™ is the industry-leading Smart Home Water Security System with a suite of products that work together or independently to protect your home from water damage and leaks, 24/7. From the Smart Water Detector that monitors drain-side and weather-related issues, to the Smart Water Shutoff that monitors the vulnerabilities on the supply-side, Flo by Moen’s products are designed to be customizable for all homes. Thus far, the Flo by Moen community has saved 23,395,795 million gallons of water and counting. To learn more, visit www.meetflo.com or moen.com/flo. Find Flo by Moen on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.