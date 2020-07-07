Cushman & Wakefield and Placer.ai Partner to Deliver Retail Analytics

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading real estate services firm, today announced an agreement with Placer.ai, the world’s most advanced foot traffic analytics platform, which will enhance the firm’s ability to help clients make data-driven decisions about their portfolios, particularly in the retail sector.

By adopting Placer.ai, Cushman & Wakefield will equip the firm’s professionals to demonstrate key statistics about a property and its tenants to clients, including the nearby competitive landscape, consumer foot traffic, engagement metrics, cross-shopping locations and more. The firm will deploy the platform across the U.S.

“In the current environment, it is imperative that tenants and property owners – especially in the retail sector – understand where they have the best chances of success and how a location can optimize the goods or services they offer,” said Barrie Scardina, Head of Retail for Cushman & Wakefield in the Americas. “By adopting technology solutions like Placer.ai, Cushman & Wakefield empowers clients to make well-informed, data-driven decisions about their portfolios.”

Cushman & Wakefield collaborated with Fifth Wall, a venture capital firm with which it has a strategic relationship, during the selection process to set a framework around choosing a technology solution that was a right fit.

“We’re experts in real estate services. Our technology partners enable us to provide the latest and greatest solutions in the industry so we can continue to focus on what we do best,” said Todd Schwartz, President of the Americas Platform and Service Delivery for Cushman & Wakefield. “Fifth Wall was instrumental in guiding our decision to adopt Placer.ai, and we are excited about the possibilities going forward.”

By harnessing mobile data from tens of millions of devices, Placer.ai applies the latest in AI, machine learning and big data analytics to generate accurate insights and behavioral predictions for any location or store.

"In today’s current environment, accurate and accessible data is more crucial to retailers than ever before. The future of retail will be defined by CRE leaders who embrace innovative thinking and data-driven decision-making,” said Dr. Koby Ben-Zvi, President of Placer Labs Inc. “We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Cushman & Wakefield, a leader that truly exemplifies these ideals. Enabling the organization to leverage this critical tool inspires an authentic confidence that retail’s recovery will evolve the industry into something brighter and more productive than ever imagined.”

Adopting Placer.ai analytics further showcases Cushman & Wakefield’s emphasis on technology strategy. Recently partnering with Matterport Capture Services to offer clients turnkey solutions to scan commercial properties in 3D, the firm has put an emphasis on working with innovate companies to deliver innovative tools that generate insights and create value for clients.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Placer.ai:

Placer.ai is the world’s most advanced foot traffic analytics platform allowing anyone in the retail industry to instantly generate insights into any physical place for a deeper understanding of audiences and competition. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with development offices in Tel Aviv, Placer.ai enables its customers to make data-driven decisions based on precise human movement analytics. To learn more about Placer.ai and get access to the free analytics dashboard, visit: www.placer.ai