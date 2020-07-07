Fishbowl Partners With Shippo to Launch Free Fishbowl ShipExpress Plugin

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to help its customers amid challenging economic times, Fishbowl®, in partnership with Shippo, announced today the availability of its newly redesigned Fishbowl ShipExpress® plugin at no cost. The updated plugin provides access to label printing, tracking, and more from over 50 regional, national and international shipping carriers.

Because of the partnership, the five-cent software service fee for each generated shipping label is waived by Shippo for Fishbowl ShipExpress users. Customers simply create a Shippo account and download the ShipExpress plugin to begin using.

The ShipExpress plugin is valued at $995 and is included at no cost for Fishbowl Manufacturing and Fishbowl Warehouse customers. It adds many new features to the shipping and sales modules.

“We are pleased to offer a powerful new shipping plugin for our customers,” said John David King, CEO of Fishbowl. “Businesses of all sizes need all the help they can get to operate their businesses efficiently through these difficult times.”

Fishbowl ShipExpress features include:

Integration with top shippers , such as UPS, FedEx, USPS, DHL, and many other regional, national, and international shippers.

, such as UPS, FedEx, USPS, DHL, and many other regional, national, and international shippers. Batch shipping to speed up the order fulfillment process.

to speed up the order fulfillment process. Improved shipping rate quote comparisons to ensure you get the best deal.

to ensure you get the best deal. Updated shipping label tool , which allows you to print free labels from Shippo.

, which allows you to print free labels from Shippo. Signature confirmation to let you know if packages are received by the right people.

to let you know if packages are received by the right people. Shipping insurance for extra protection on expensive items.

for extra protection on expensive items. Shipment tracking to show you each package’s ETA and if there are any delays.

to show you each package’s ETA and if there are any delays. Bulk address validation to avoid shipping to the wrong addresses when dealing with a large volume of outgoing packages.

to avoid shipping to the wrong addresses when dealing with a large volume of outgoing packages. USPS Commercial Plus Pricing , which gives you exclusive discounts on USPS shipping rates.

, which gives you exclusive discounts on USPS shipping rates. No subscription costs, unlike other shipping solutions like Endicia and ShipStation, which charge you on a monthly basis.

“We’re excited to partner with Fishbowl to offer extended shipping functionality in the ShipExpress plugin to Fishbowl customers,” said Mario Paganini, head of marketing at Shippo. “At a time when more and more commerce is taking place online, merchants need the best possible tools to keep up with ever-changing consumer behavior.”

Fishbowl ShipExpress is built into the interface of Fishbowl Manufacturing and Fishbowl Warehouse and immediately available to provide advanced shipping capabilities.

About Fishbowl

Based in Orem, Utah, Fishbowl is the No. 1 requested desktop manufacturing and warehouse management solution for QuickBooks, and it is also a popular standalone solution for organizations or enterprises looking to track assets. www.fishbowlinventory.com

About Shippo

Founded in 2013, Shippo provides a leading shipping platform designed for growing e-commerce businesses, and connects seamlessly to e-commerce platforms, marketplaces and warehouses. The company helps more than 50,000 businesses get real-time shipping rates, print labels, automate international paperwork, track packages, facilitate returns and more. Shippo's multi-carrier platform provides access to 58+ carriers and helps businesses navigate the complexities of shipping so that they can achieve their highest potential. To date, the company has helped businesses ship more than 150 million packages. To learn more, visit goshippo.com.