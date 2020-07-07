ID Logistics Group: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

ORGON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract signed between ID Logistics Group (Paris:IDL) and Oddo BHF, the following assets appear on the liquidity account as of June 30, 2020 :

6,042 ID Logistics Group shares

€ 1,273,902.40 in cash

It is reminded that the following assets appeared on the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2019 :

4,143 ID Logistics Group shares

€ 1,521,065.85 in cash

Over the period from January 1st to June 30, 2020, the following have been executed :

2,423 buy transactions

2,482 sell transactions

Over the same period, volumes traded were :

30,610 shares and € 5,002,395.00 buy

28,711 shares and € 4,755,231.40 € sell

ID Logistics Group

Société anonyme with share capital of € 2,824,713.50

Registered office : 55 chemin des Engranauds – 13660 Orgon – FRANCE

Registration number 439 418 922 at the Trade and Companies Register of Tarascon

ISIN code : FR0010929125 – IDL

About ID Logistics Group :

ID Logistics is an international contract logistics group, with revenue of €1,534 million in 2019. ID Logistics has more than 320 sites across 18 countries, representing 5.8 million square meters of warehousing facilities in Europe, America, Asia and Africa, with 21,000 employees. With a client portfolio balanced between retail, industry, detail picking, healthcare and e-commerce sectors, ID Logistics delivers high-tech solutions and is firmly committed to sustainable development. ID Logistics is listed on Compartment A of NYSE Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0010929125, Ticker: IDL).

