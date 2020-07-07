Newgioco’s Virtual Generation Signs Distribution Agreement with EveryMatrix

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting software solutions, is pleased to announce the signing of a content distribution agreement between Virtual Generation Limited (“VG”), a subsidiary of the Company, and EveryMatrix N.V., a leading global content integration provider.

Under the agreement, VG will provide its portfolio of virtual sports content through our Odissea sub processors to distribute through EveryMatrix’s large network of operators on their CasinoEngineTM platform. Cooperation under the agreement is anticipated to expand the scope and reach of VG products to approximately 120 countries serviced by EveryMatrix.

Newgioco and VG now join the growing list of premium virtual content names such as Global Bet, Betradar, Kiron, NSoft, Golden Race and Leap Gaming to EveryMatrix’s virtual sports portfolio to sportsbook and online casino operators distributed around the world through a single integration with their CasinoEngine platform.

“We are extremely pleased to work with founder and CEO Mr. Ebbe Groes and the highly reputable team at EveryMatrix and look forward to continuing to grow and foster our product distribution agreements with this award winning enterprise,” stated Michele Ciavarella, CEO of Newgioco Group, Inc. “We believe that our VG product line and unique random number generator engine may enhance the EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine portfolio of virtual sports products and, could also create recognition for Newgioco’s powerful and innovative Elys betting platform on a global scale.”

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix is a privately owned global gaming software company that offers superior software solutions for the Internet gaming industry, founded in 2008.

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite for casino, sports betting, payments and affiliate/agent management. The company’s B2B iGaming solutions are designed to help clients unleash bold ideas and deliver outstanding player experiences in regulated markets.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently. They can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and from existing large operations to newcomers.

About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., is a global leisure gaming technology company, with fully licensed online and land-based gaming operations and innovative betting technology platforms that provide bet processing for casinos and other gaming operators. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it as well as in retail neighborhood betting shops throughout Italy.

Newgioco offers clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots. Newgioco also owns and operates innovative betting platform software providing both B2B and B2C bet processing for casinos, sports betting and other online and land-based gaming operators. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and includes, among other aspects, statements regarding expanding the scope and reach of VG products to approximately 120 countries serviced by EveryMatrix, our VG product line and unique random number generator engine may enhance the EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine portfolio of virtual sports products and, creating recognition of Newgioco’s powerful and innovative Elys betting platform on a global scale. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to expand the scope and reach of VG products to approximately 120 countries serviced by EveryMatrix, enhance the EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine portfolio of virtual sports products and create recognition of Newgioco’s powerful and innovative Elys betting platform on a global scale, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.