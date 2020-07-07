Cricket South Africa Appoints Stats Perform as Exclusive Official Data Partner

JOHANNESBURG & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Stats Perform, the SportsTech leader in data and AI technology, as their exclusive Official Data Partner for international and domestic competitions.

Under the new agreement, Stats Perform’s trusted opta and RunningBall data brands will collect, analyse and deliver official ultrafast data and ball-by-ball event data to global broadcast, media, and betting operators, providing insights and information to deepen the engagement of fans and bettors with CSA’s competitions, teams and players.

CSA’s national team coaches, analysts and performance staff working with each Mzansi Super League franchise will also have access to Stats Perform’s ProVision recruitment tool to inform their player selection and opposition analysis. Powered by Stats Perform’s opta data, ProVision provides an online platform for detailed data-driven analysis across both red ball and white ball formats. The platform is designed to meet the specific needs of teams through the application of interactive graphics, charts, and visualisations, integrated with match footage.

In addition to data coverage, Stats Perform will distribute exclusive live match video streams to licensed global sportsbook operators through their Watch&Bet betting platform. Stats Perform will also deliver CSA news clips to media worldwide through their editorial content service.

The deal includes live streams and live data for all South African home international fixtures across all formats, as well as CSA’s domestic competitions.

“We are thrilled to provide extensive media, betting and team performance coverage for all of the premier Cricket South Africa matches,” Chief Rights Officer, Alex Rice, said. “We look forward to ensuring that the CSA coaching team get invaluable data and video insights, and maximising significant opportunities for global engagement. Through our new agreement, Stats Perform data and video will be used to analyse performance on the pitch and improve the way it is experienced and understood by fans; we look forward to providing a premium in-play gaming experience, improved data insights and providing more content for sponsors.”

Stats Perform is the largest cricket data provider in the world and the new CSA agreement represents an important addition to the company’s growing portfolio of official cricket data rights deals.

“CSA has a vision to make cricket a truly national sport of winners, supported by a majority of South Africans and to pursue excellence on the field. To achieve our goal, we need a comprehensive and premier data provider with a proven track record with global cricket competitions,” Kugandrie Govender, CSA Chief Commercial Executive said: “With an unrivalled breadth of distribution into sportsbooks, global media and broadcast, as well as an unrivalled pedigree for collecting deep, accurate and fast data, Stats Perform was the perfect partner for us. They will help us improve on-field performances through deep and accurate data and analysis software, commercialise our properties and engage with fans at home and overseas. We are excited to work with them to grow the sport we love.”

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbook operators, teams and leagues.

For more information, visit StatsPerform.com

About Cricket South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA), an affiliate of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), is the national governing body for the sport of cricket in South Africa and administers all aspects of South African cricket, men and women, both in the professional and amateur spheres.

For more information, visit cricket.co.za