ProtectedIT Expands its SOAR Market Reach by Partnering with ThreatConnect, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an effort to expand their Security Orchestration Automation Response (SOAR) solutions, ProtectedIT has partnered with ThreatConnect, Inc. to offer the ThreatConnect Platform and its suite of security operations software to its customers. ThreatConnect’s SOAR Platform will enhance ProtectedIT’s capabilities to address a company’s complete security lifecycle needs through their managed security services.

“ProtectedIT strategically aligns with ThreatConnect as our team have the rare decades long knowledge and skillsets for the proper deployment of intelligence driven Security Orchestration Automation Response (SOAR) systems,” says Damian Ehrlicher, Chief Executive of ProtectedIT. “To date, the SOAR from ThreatConnect continues to be their Flagship offering and most in demand from other Product partners including RSA where ProtectedIT also hold top industry Certifications and accolades for the RSA NetWitness Platform. The power of this trifecta benefits all of our clients in Financial Services, Healthcare, Energy, eCommerce and Government.”

As threats continue to grow and evolve, businesses need an experienced and quality partner that understands the best solutions and practices to mitigate risk. ThreatConnect’s Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) technology unifies the actions of the security team, supports them with streamlined playbooks, and strengthens the entire security ecosystem through powerful technology integrations and automation workflows. ThreatConnect’s orchestration and automation solutions provide increased accuracy, efficiency, and collaboration, enabling a more complete picture of an organization’s risks and a better ability to mitigate them. It is also the only solution that removes subjectivity and continually informs and improves cyber risk management by fusing threat intelligence, vulnerability management, operations and response data in a constant feedback loop.

ProtectedIT provides a portfolio of tightly integrated cyber operations services that are focused on organization-specific threats so each can get ahead of its own cyber risk. In teaming with ThreatConnect, they are able to further enhance the value of an organization’s security technology investments.

Adam Vincent, CEO of ThreatConnect said, "We look forward to being able to reach more markets through ProtectedIT’s services. The combination of ProtectedIT’s deep industry knowledge and cyber risk and advisory services, combined with the ThreatConnect Platform, offers the benefit of strong program development with innovative technology.”

Executives and security teams expect their cybersecurity operations to be adaptable to the specific risks that arise from their business goals. With the ThreatConnect Platform, all stakeholders have the capabilities to reduce job complexity, increase defense, and focus on the issues that matter most.

About ProtectedIT

Founded 2019 in Chicago by a team with industry expertise, ProtectedIT is a Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) delivering remote infrastructure management, cloud adoption, management systems migration, systems implementation, data protection and maintenance for Banks, Governments, Hospitals, Telecom and Media, Enterprise Technology, eCommerce and Critical Infrastructure. Product companies choose to partner with ProtectedIT as the company holds Certified expertise for some of the leading technologies for security in the world. For more information go to ProtectedIT.net

About ThreatConnect

ThreatConnect, Inc. provides a proactive and efficient approach to security by enabling enhanced detection, shortened response, and reduced risk. Designed by analysts but built for the entire team (security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and security leadership), ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics, and workflows in a single platform. To learn more about our threat intelligence platform (TIP) or security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solutions, visit www.ThreatConnect.com.