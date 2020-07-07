TNS Adds Cboe Europe to Extensive Market Data Roster

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transaction Network Services (TNS) has signed a new agreement with Cboe Europe, one of the largest pan-European equities stock exchange operators by value-traded, to become a registered vendor for its European equities market data.

TNS is offering its connectivity and market data service at the Equinix LD4/LD5 campus, where Cboe Europe’s data center is located, to provide traders with low-latency access for both market data and order routing services.

“Cboe Europe has been a valuable order routing endpoint within our 2,800 strong financial community of interest for many years,” said Jeff Mezger, TNS’ Director of Product Management. “We are delighted to now be extending our relationship with this prestigious group and providing easier, more efficient access to market data from its European equities order books in London and Amsterdam.”

“We are pleased to welcome TNS as a registered vendor,” said Stephen Dorrian, Director, Market Data, at Cboe Europe. “Its technology is used for order routing by many of our trading participants, and we look forward to working with them.”

Cboe is one of the world’s largest exchange holding companies, operating markets across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, US and European equities, exchange-traded products, and global foreign exchange. Its European equities exchange offers trading in more than 6,000 securities from its markets in London and Amsterdam.

TNS offers traders access to a diverse, global network that is connected to more than 60 exchanges around the world and over 2,800 participants in the financial services industry. TNS’ managed hosting and colocation customers benefit from a lower total cost of ownership over standard ‘build your own’ options.

Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS provides a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. TNSXpress, which is TNS’ infrastructure as a service (IaaS) managed colocation platform, includes unsurpassed, ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity technology and robust global market data services. TNS’ solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For further information visit www.tnsfinancial.com.

