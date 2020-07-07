Verishop Launches Shoppable Content Experience in First Step Toward Social Commerce

Verishop has launched a new social media-inspired experience to bring joy and entertainment to online shopping. The new experience, exclusive to the Verishop iOS app, makes inspirational and entertaining content shoppable with the help of artificial intelligence technology.

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verishop has launched a new social media-inspired experience to bring joy and entertainment to online shopping. The new experience, exclusive to the Verishop iOS app, makes inspirational and entertaining content shoppable with the help of artificial intelligence technology.

A note on the launch from co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Imran Khan:

We started Verishop because we saw that online shopping is not fun. Many e-commerce platforms are search-driven -- just for the customers who know what they want. It’s boring and uninspiring. We wanted to bring browsing and entertainment to online shopping, and make the entire experience engaging and hassle free. Shopping should be fun.

We’ve spent the past year refining our platform to be a place where customers can find a delightful shopping experience and where brands can reach new customers without damaging their brand value. Today, we are bringing discovery and entertainment to the forefront of our iOS app with a new social media-inspired feed of photos and videos that recommends products based on the content you like.

From lifestyle and e-commerce photos to educational and entertaining videos, we’re using computer vision technology and our shopping recommendations engine to make content shoppable -- with not only the featured product, but also similar options in case one of those catches your eye.

For example, a how-to cooking video can show you the Dutch oven she’s cooking with, as well as the jumpsuit she’s wearing. And, the more you use the app and engage with content, the more personalized your feed will get. Today, we are starting with content from our brand partners and select style experts and influencers. In the coming months, we’ll be opening the experience for users to add their own photos and videos.

The new experience is meant to bring entertainment to online shopping for our millennial customers, while keeping the purchasing process seamless with our best-in-class e-commerce foundation of only verified and vetted brands, one single cart, fast free shipping, free returns, one point of contact for 24/7 customer care, and our best-price guarantee.

If you must think of it in physical world terms, our new app is like window shopping at your favorite mall or shopping strip, but made personal. You’re there to spend some time, get inspired and shop with confidence and convenience. It’s that mix of entertainment and commerce that we’re taking digital.

For brands, this will enable them to share their stories to our users who come to us with a discovery and shopping intent. We believe a brand is a promise and every brand has a story to tell. With this new experience, the brands on Verishop will have a unique space to illustrate what they are all about.

What we are launching today is just the start of our efforts to bring fun and discovery into online shopping by making inspiration shoppable. We look forward to what’s next on this part of our journey.

Imran Khan

Co-founder and CEO