Zoom and ServiceNow Partner to Make the Best Work-Anywhere Experiences Even Better

SAN JOSE & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced a commitment to each other’s technology solutions to make work-anywhere experiences work even better.

With the ongoing pandemic and shelter in place orders Zoom’s usage rocketed to 300 million daily meeting participants in April 2020. Zoom deployed ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) to scale its customer service operations and enable critical communications capabilities for its global community. ServiceNow CSM also provides proactive case management and personalized self-service options to help manage the influx of customer requests. In addition, Zoom will deploy the Now Platform, including new AIOps capabilities, to enable its new Hardware as a Service (HaaS) business model. Zoom will also expand its implementation of ServiceNow’s CSM to provide HaaS customer support.

ServiceNow has been a Zoom customer since 2018, using Zoom Enterprise for its 11,000+ global employees to host video meetings across desktop, mobile, and conference rooms. Since the global pandemic, ServiceNow employees working from home have relied heavily on Zoom to stay productive. ServiceNow plans to displace its legacy hardware phone system with Zoom Phone, providing a connected and seamless unified communications experience for its employees.

“Since March, we’ve scaled to meet the incredible increase in business and consumer demand for our solutions,” said Ryan Azus, Zoom’s chief revenue officer. “ServiceNow has enabled us to deliver exceptional customer experiences during this period of growth. With the deployment of ServiceNow Customer Service Management, we expect to significantly increase productivity and reduce case volume.”

“Zoom has enabled employees across industries around the world to stay connected, and it’s also a core piece of our own technology ecosystem,” said Chris Bedi, ServiceNow’s chief information officer. “Zoom’s capabilities and easy-to-use interface have helped our employees stay productive, supporting seamless digital conversations with our customers. Going forward, with the addition of Zoom Phone, we’re getting a head start on an even more robust experience with Zoom – one-touch communication and collaboration features, plus Zoom-connected conference rooms, giving our teams the best work-anywhere experience.”

Zoom chose ServiceNow’s CSM Workflow product to help unite its front-, middle- and back-office teams to solve issues, fix problems before customers notice them, and simplify engagement to quickly take care of customer requests. As a ServiceNow Now Platform customer, Zoom has deployed its IT and Employee Workflows and is in the process of deploying additional ServiceNow Workflow products, including ITOM Health, Field Service Management, and ITBM. Zoom is also leveraging out- of-the-box capabilities, including ServiceNow’s Virtual Agent, to help facilitate conversations with customers, the ServiceNow Integration Hub to integrate with its existing legacy systems, and the ServiceNow Service Catalog to provide self-service remediation.

ServiceNow and Zoom offer multiple tech integrations that allow their joint customers to tailor the Zoom and ServiceNow experience for their employees. For example, ServiceNow can be configured to provide employees with extensive Bot; by using ServiceNow Virtual Agent, dozens of the most frequently asked questions can be easily and quickly resolved. With Zoom Meeting Anomaly detection, Zoom can identify latency, jitter, and average packet loss, which ServiceNow will use to automatically create an incident on behalf of the user. And, with ServiceNow’s AI Ops, Zoom can be enabled to proactively provide users the option to rate their meeting with a thumbs-up or -down icon. If a user clicks the thumbs down icon at the end of a Zoom meeting, the user’s IT department will be notified of the issue and ServiceNow Virtual Agent will reach out to the employee to address and resolve their problem.

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless and secure video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us.