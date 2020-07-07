Video Experience Platform SundaySky Announces New Integration with Adobe Experience Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SundaySky, the leading platform for video-powered experiences, today announced a new integration with Adobe Experience Platform to address the growing demand for the new dynamics of digital experiences – transforming consumer engagement at key moments along customer journeys.

“SundaySky customers have seen breakthrough outcomes with video-powered experiences that engage consumers and inspire behavior change. The current challenge our customers are asking us to solve is to help them go deep and wide with these experiences across paid and owned channels – while effectively helping them strategically leverage their key marketing and advertising technology investments. The combination of SundaySky and Adobe does just that, and further empowers our mutual customers with CX differentiation among their peers,” said Jim Dicso, chief executive officer at SundaySky.

SundaySky has launched a bi-directional API integration with Adobe Experience Platform, which leverages Adobe’s Real-Time Customer Profiles to synthesize each consumer’s behaviors, insights and identities into individual video experiences. The SundaySky integration not only leverages first-party data from the real-time customer profile, but also writes back into the profile unique and actionable insights based on the video viewer’s experience.

“Adobe Experience Platform was built to help brands deliver engaging, individualized experiences that improve engagement and inspire action across their journeys. The competition for enduring customer relationships through digital experiences has never been fiercer, and the positive effects of data-powered video are becoming more evident. Adobe is excited to collaborate with SundaySky and extend the value of Adobe into these video-powered experiences,” said Ronell Hugh, head of go-to-market strategy and product marketing for Adobe Experience Platform at Adobe.

To learn more about how SundaySky activates the Adobe Experience Platform and to see a video demonstration, please visit: https://sundaysky.com/adobe/

About SundaySky

SundaySky is transforming customer experience for the world’s most demanding brands, enabling brands to deliver video-powered experiences that drive breakthrough outcomes at key moments across customer journeys. With SundaySky’s Video Experience Platform, brands generate millions of unique digital experiences annually that transform high-stakes moments that engage, educate and inspire customers to action. Proven with companies like 1-800 Contacts, AT&T, Citi, Staples, UnitedHealthcare, Verizon, and many others, SundaySky’s unparalleled platform and unmatched domain expertise equip brands to achieve step-change business results and quantifiable value from increased revenue, reduced costs, lower churn, and higher customer satisfaction. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo.