Cubic Awarded Contract to Support the U.S. Air Force's Development of Advanced Battle Management System

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division was awarded a $950 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract for the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS). The Air Force will use the contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award, multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

“Cubic provides our military forces with the information advantage in the most demanding, disaggregated Joint All-Domain Operations,” said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. “ABMS gives us a strategic avenue to continue delivering our comprehensive C4ISR solutions to our key customers and will help the Air Force achieve its vision for Joint All-Domain Operations over the next decade.”

Cubic offers a full range of innovative Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities, including advanced, wideband tactical communications and protected waveforms, edge computing solutions and scalable digital intelligence solutions.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.