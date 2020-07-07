Tillster Now Available with PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParTech, Inc. (ParTech), a leading global provider of point of sale (POS) software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced today the addition of the Tillster digital ordering platform to PAR’s Brink POS partner ecosystem. The new partnership enables PAR customers to offer best-in-class online and mobile ordering capabilities through direct platform-to-platform integration with Tillster.

“For restaurants using PAR’s Brink POS, Tillster enables digital ordering across a multitude of platforms, seamless delivery on branded and third-party sites, robust data and insights and critical digital intelligence,” says Perse Faily, CEO of Tillster. “At Tillster, we ensure restaurants can deliver solutions their customers expect; one that reflects the brand and provides experiences that boost ongoing engagement. By better connecting with their customers, we help restaurant brands stay relevant in a world that is becoming increasingly digital, by realizing more orders, more often, more ways.”

Already the global leader in online ordering and delivery solutions for restaurant brands, Tillster is powering nearly 50 million digital orders per year. Using data from online, mobile and kiosk ordering platforms, Tillster also helps brands drive critical intelligence through integrated marketing and data mining campaigns, allowing restaurants to increase revenues and improve operational efficiencies. With teams in the US, Europe and Asia, Tillster serves more than 100 global and regional brands, including Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, and Pizza Hut.

“ParTech is proud to welcome Tillster into the Brink POS integration ecosystem,” said Stephen Lee, Director of Strategic Partnerships at ParTech. “We look forward to working with Tillster to provide more solutions for Brink customers that help them create unforgettable guest experiences.”

