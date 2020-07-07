Smith Micro Enhances ViewSpot® Platform with Touchless Features

Smith Micro enhanced its smart retail platform, ViewSpot®, with new, patent-pending touchless technology. By leveraging facial detection capabilities, ViewSpot® facilitates contactless device interactions that provide pricing and other device information to customers, while on-screen sanitization notifications reassure consumers that devices have been cleaned. (Photo: Smith Micro Software)

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Smith Micro Software announced the launch of new functionality for its smart retail platform, ViewSpot, which will facilitate touchless in-store device interactions for consumers that visit wireless carrier retail locations. Smith Micro developed the patent-pending technology in response to customer demand for touchless features.

“Our company prides itself on developing the latest technology software solutions for both consumers and wireless carriers, and as the world of experiential retail marketing adapts to current events, it’s our job as the industry leader to respond with a solution,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro. “This new software functionality will help to minimize physical contact with in-store devices, while providing retail customers with the cellular product information they are looking for and our wireless carriers the valuable data they need to better serve their customers.”

By leveraging facial detection capabilities available on smartphones and tablets, ViewSpot facilitates contactless device interactions that provide pricing and other device information to customers as well as on-screen sanitization notifications to reassure consumers that safety precautions are being observed with respect to devices on display in carrier retail stores. Equipped with these unique capabilities, wireless carriers will have an additional tool on hand as they work to safely market connected devices and wireless plans while meeting new consumer expectations.

“ViewSpot is one of the best ways to automate and improve retail display management in carrier retail stores and to deliver on-brand, synchronized content that facilitates autonomous, self-driven exploration of mobile devices,” said Marco Leal, VP of Worldwide Products at Smith Micro. “By leveraging unique touchless technology, ViewSpot enables wireless carriers to provide engaging retail experiences that are inviting to safety-conscious consumers.”

ViewSpot’s touchless dynamic pricing functionality will launch on-device promotional content using technology that detects a consumer is facing the device with or without facial coverings, such as masks. In-store demo devices running ViewSpot will display sanitization status notifications until they are touched to provide reassurance to retail customers. Upon completing required cleaning procedures, retail associates must manually re-enable the sanitization notification on each device. This two-step process provides wireless carriers with an extra level of precaution while also providing consumers with additional peace of mind that sanitization procedures are being followed.

