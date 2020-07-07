Merchants Fleet Expands Maintenance Program with YourMechanic Partnership

HOOKSETT, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merchants Fleet, the nation’s fastest-growing fleet company, announced today their partnership with YourMechanic, a leading automotive mobile maintenance and repair services provider that brings vehicle care directly to customers’ homes, offices or lots.

The partnership has enabled Merchants Fleet to greatly expand its Mobile Maintenance offering and overall Fleet Maintenance Management Program.

“We are excited to add YourMechanic to our partnership network and extend the mobile maintenance offering to our clients,” said Adam Secore, Sr. Vice President, Operations at Merchants Fleet. “With similar philosophies in client service, flexibility and total cost of ownership for clients, we knew we had the right partner to work with us and offer an important service at this time.”

Under the partnership, YourMechanic will provide contactless vehicle repair at the convenience of the drivers’ home or fleet lot. Over 600 auto repair maintenance and reconditioning services are offered in more than 2,500 U.S. cities. The services are provided by vetted, highly-rated mobile mechanics, many of whom are ASE Certified.

As a fully integrated Merchants Fleet Maintenance Program, ASE certified staff at Merchants Fleet will review all repairs, and charges will be incorporated into the consolidated billing process. Additionally, Merchants Fleet clients will have full visibility and easy access to maintenance data through customized dashboards and real-time reports in the fleet management software TotalView.

“Merchants Fleet serves a dynamic roster of clients who’ve come to expect agile, customer-centric service,” said Anthony Rodio, President & CEO, YourMechanic. “Our contactless mobile maintenance program launch is a testament to both organizations’ commitment to safely serving customers directly at their vehicles’ place and time of need.”

About Merchants Fleet: Merchants Fleet is the fastest growing fleet management company nationally. Merchants Fleet provides clients with the most high-touch service and innovative experience across the industry for fleets, with flexible terms from three months to seven years. Our unique technology platforms coupled with specialized fleet teams provide the most comprehensive FleetTech solutions to drive proven results. For more information visit merchantsfleet.com. Images here.

About YourMechanic: YourMechanic is the leading nationwide automotive mobile maintenance and repair provider, operating in more than 7,000 zip codes across the U.S. All services are backed by a 12-month/12,000-mile guarantee, and a $1 million liability policy. Since 2011, YourMechanic has proudly served over 1.6 million vehicles and has earned an industry record high Net Promoter Score of 91. The company has raised over $41M in funding from Andreessen Horowitz, Verizon Ventures, and former General Motors Co. chairman and CEO Rick Wagoner. For more information visit yourmechanic.com. Images here.