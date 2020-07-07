ChromaDex and the NIH-NIAID Rocky Mountain Laboratories Announce Study to Assess the Therapeutic Potential of Niagen® in COVID-19 Animal Models

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced today the initiation of a preclinical study in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This study will assess if administration of Niagen® (nicotinamide riboside, or NR) can reduce viral burden and inflammation in mouse and hamster models of COVID-19. ChromaDex’s patent-protected NR is a unique nutrient that supports cellular energy production and healthy mitochondrial function through efficient restoration of NAD+ levels. The study is part of the ChromaDex External Research Program (CERP) in which ChromaDex’s NR ingredient and placebos are provided to researchers at no cost.

“Building upon existing cell and animal tissue models showing significant NAD+ depletion under COVID-19 infection, this research is a logical next step to assess whether increasing NAD+ levels with NR supplementation benefits the innate immune response in a preclinical COVID-19 model to reduce viral burden and/or may act as an immuno-modulator that limits the severe inflammatory response,” said Rob Fried, Chief Executive Officer at ChromaDex. “We are proud to support the NIAID to help find answers to this problem.”

This joint study is designed to assess in mice and hamsters whether NR supplementation prior to infection can reduce progression of the infection either by limiting viral replication or modulating the inflammatory response, having a positive impact on disease severity and duration, as well as increasing survival.

A recent preclinical study showed SARS-CoV-2 infected cells suffer significant NAD+ depletion leading to disruption of innate anti-viral immune activity, while other preclinical data suggest that modulation of inflammasome activity in immune cells by NAD+ may be important in the severe inflammation observed in patients infected with COVID-19. ChromaDex’s Niagen is proven to effectively restore and maintain NAD+ levels.

The study will be conducted at the Rocky Mountain Labs (RML) of the NIH-NIAID.

This preclinical work builds on current trans-NIAID efforts to better understand SARS–CoV-2 pathogenesis, transmission, and mechanisms of protective immunity by expanding resources and activities that support rapid development of biomedical tools to more effectively combat this disease and pandemic. Given the urgency of the public health response, studies that inform efforts to control virus spread and mitigate morbidity and mortality, including therapeutic and vaccine development, are a priority.

For additional information on ChromaDex, please visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN®, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to whether NR supplementation in mice and hamsters prior to infection can reduce progression of the infection either by limiting viral replication or modulating the inflammatory response, having a positive impact on disease severity and duration as well as increasing survival. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as amended, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.