Matter Named Agency of Record for HMS

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — has entered into a multi-year agreement to serve as the agency of record (AOR) for HMS (NASDAQ: HMSY), a healthcare technology company and leading provider of payment accuracy and population health management solutions. HMS’ technology, analytics and engagement solutions help healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes, while also helping consumers lead healthier lives.

Matter will spearhead a comprehensive PR and media relations program focused on furthering HMS as an industry thought-leader and promoting its Health Ideas digital platform. At the same time, the program will expand and enhance brand awareness of HMS’ market-leading Payment Accuracy solutions and its capabilities in emerging areas such as Population Health and Patient Engagement.

“We wanted a proven communications partner because now is the time to tell our evolving story proudly, loudly, and widely,” said Maria Perrin, Chief Growth Officer for HMS. “We chose Matter not only because they are uniquely qualified through their depth of healthcare experience and expertise, but also because of their creative and innovative approach to storytelling.”

Founded in 1974 and a publicly traded company with more than 3,100 employees in 25-plus offices across the country, HMS saves its customers billions of dollars each year.

“We are excited to tackle the complex challenges and meet the sky-high expectations that HMS is, rightfully, demanding from us over the next few years,” said Ryan Lilly, Vice President of Matter Health. “This is a milestone day for not only our Matter Health practice, but for all of Matter.”

With nearly 200 professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Portsmouth, NH, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Boulder, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Matter has won 12 “Agency of the Year” accolades in the past three years and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with seven offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of coordination of benefits, payment integrity, care management and member engagement solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com or follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.