FireEye and Athena Alliance Partner to Support Women Leaders in Cyber Security

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced its strategic partnership with Athena Alliance – an organization dedicated to helping women advance as senior leaders and attain board seats – to support women cyber security leaders in attaining executive roles and board seats.

FireEye introduced Elevate, a program focused on helping to elevate women in cyber security into leadership positions, at the company’s most recent Cyber Defense Summit in October 2019. Today, the Elevate community includes hundreds of women leaders at the Director level and above across the cyber security industry.

Through this new partnership, FireEye Elevate community members will be eligible to gain access to Athena’s curated Learning Library, mentorship, exclusive events, and other resources via an exclusive Athena membership discount. These resources are designed to empower members with the knowledge and support they need to secure board seats and advance their careers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the women of the FireEye Elevate program to our community of the top 10 percent of executive women,” said Coco Brown, Athena Alliance founder and CEO. “Our world-class executive development program and on-demand technology platform have been proven to transform leaders and progress the potential of women at all levels.”

“As a pioneer member of Athena – and a Board member of a publicly-traded company – I have experienced first-hand the power of being mentored, as well as of mentoring others,” said FireEye EVP and General Counsel Alexa King. “With Elevate and now through our partnership with Athena, I’m so proud of FireEye’s continued investment in diverse and inclusive leadership to shape the future of the cyber security industry.”

Resources

FireEye is a leader in supporting women in technology, hosting a number of meetings and events and organizing employee programs. Additional details about FireEye efforts in support of women leaders, including the various aspects of Athena Alliance membership, can be found on the FireEye Elevate page at https://www.fireeye.com/company/elevate.html as well as in today’s blog post: https://www.fireeye.com/blog/products-and-services/2020/07/supporting-women-leaders-through-our-partnership-with-athena-alliance.html

For more information on joining FireEye Elevate, email elevatewomen@fireeye.com. Women leaders at the Director level and above may email this same address to indicate their interest in the discounted Athena membership via a qualification review call Athena will hold with each applicant.

All are welcome to register for an upcoming webinar slated for July 22 regarding leadership and corporate boards of directors, co-hosted by Alexa King and Coco Brown.

About Athena Alliance

Athena Alliance is revolutionizing leadership, from senior management to the boardroom. Athena enables businesses to take on today’s greatest threats and to conquer their most pressing imperatives. Athena empowers women to own their value and to step into their most ambitious leadership role yet: in the boardroom, in the C-suite, as a founder, or as an investor. At the heart of Athena’s mission: coaching remarkable senior women leaders to fully own their value and to step into bigger roles. Athena also guides CEOs, venture firms and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to facilitate curated connections to remarkable female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.org

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,000 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

