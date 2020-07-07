Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.2 Million of Follow-on Contracts for Military SATCOM TWTAs

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--July 7, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, its Santa Clara, California-based subsidiary, Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded contracts valued at more than $2.2 million for Ka-band high-power traveling wave tube amplifiers (“TWTAs”) for trailer-based satellite communications terminals.

“Comtech Xicom Technology is proud to support the U.S. military with our rugged and high performance TWTAs,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “The inclusion of our TWTAs into these terminals helps to provide critical on-the-halt communications for our soldiers by delivering reliable, high performance Ka-band products.”

Comtech Xicom Technology, Inc., a world leader in high-power amplifiers, manufactures a wide variety of tube-based and solid-state power amplifiers for military and commercial satellite uplink applications. The product range encompasses power levels from 8 W to 3 kW, with frequency coverage in sub-bands within the 2 GHz to 52 GHz spectrum. Amplifiers are available for fixed and ground-based, ship-board and airborne mobile applications. Please visit www.xicomtech.com for more information.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL