Trans-Tec to Expand Reseller Relationship to Increase Both Geography and Aegis’ FactoryLogix Solution Footprint

HORSHAM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Software, a global provider of Manufacturing Execution System software (MES), announces that TransTechnology Pte Ltd will be joining Trans-Tec America, an Aegis Software partner for many years, in reselling the FactoryLogix® software solution with their machines, supporting higher throughput and flexible assembly, in Asia. In addition to expanding the sales region to include eight countries in Asia, TransTechnology Pte Ltd will sell FactoryLogix for use with the entire Trans-Tec placement equipment offering.

Pichet Tangrungroj, Sales Director, of TransTechnology Pte Ltd stated, "We are very excited to offer, our customers in Asia, the leading-edge Industry 4.0 Intelligent Factory solutions they require to achieve higher productivity, quality and revenues. Starting with superior data preparation and documentation for New Product Introduction (NPI) - this fully integrated solution can help you maximize uptime and throughput of your lines while improving your NPI process. Additionally, this can also lead to a path to full MES providing reference designator level traceability.”

“We are very honored and pleased to see our relationship with Trans-Tec expand further, both geographically and equipment. The synergies between our two companies has been mutually beneficial to date, and we look forward to even greater success with this recent expansion accelerating Industry 4.0 benefits for manufacturers around the globe,” said Jason Spera, CEO of Aegis Software.

Bob Miklosey, Managing Director Asia, of Aegis Software stated, “Our relationship with Trans-Tec has been very collaborative and successful to date, which is why we are so happy to be working together to expand this powerful, best-in-class, combination to Asia. We fully anticipate accelerated momentum as more and more companies recognize the transformation of joining intelligent design CAD and BOM data have on their operations and overall business.”

About TransTechnology

TransTechnology (“Trans-Tec”) was founded in 1988, serving businesses for 32 years and counting. With their experience comes a wealth of knowledge and expertise passed down from one generation to the next. Starting out in Singapore, their expansion is steady throughout the Southeast Asian regions, bringing their influence across national boundaries. The heart of Trans-Tec is being an SMT solutions provider, excelling in providing a comprehensive range of technologies to improve productivity in a wide variety of businesses, as well as be a supporting partner in recommending and implementing cost-effective measures in assembly-line driven industries to maximize revenue. They are the market leader on a global scale in sales, distribution, service, and technical training for a full line of SMT electronic manufacturing equipment. Operating out of 42 offices in 12 countries, they represent more than 19 world-class brands in their range of SMT solutions. Learn more by visiting: https://trans-tec.com/

About Aegis

Founded in 1997, Aegis Software uniquely delivers a comprehensive and flexible end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) platform giving manufacturers the speed, control, and visibility they require. Aegis has international sales and support offices in Germany, UK, and China, and partners with more than 37 manufacturing equipment suppliers. Since its inception, Aegis has been helping more than 2,000 factories across the military, aerospace, electronics, medical, and automotive industries, drive rapid and continuous innovation with the highest quality while reducing operational costs. Learn more by visiting: https://www.aiscorp.com. Speed, Control and Visibility for Manufacturing.

Note: FactoryLogix is a registered trademark of Aegis Industrial Software. All other company and product names contained herein are trademarks of the respective holders.