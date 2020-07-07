CSG Extends Agreement With Bell Canada to Support TV and Streaming Services

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) and Bell, Canada’s largest communications company providing advanced wireless, Internet, TV and business services, today announced a seven-year extension to their long-standing partnership. CSG will continue to support residential customer service and billing for Bell’s Fibe and Alt TV services.

“Bell is a leader in the rapidly evolving communications market,” said Darla Thompson, vice president, strategic business, CSG. “As the largest operator in Canada, Bell provides millions of customers with high-quality content when and where they choose. We are excited to extend our relationship with Bell and continue to help the company deliver an exceptional digital experience to its customers.”

“CSG has been a long-time partner in supporting Bell’s evolving television services as we grew to become the largest TV provider in Canada,” said Bell Vice President of IT Delivery Konstantine Liris. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with CSG as we enhance the delivery of compelling content to Bell subscribers across the country.”

The contract renewal extends the relationship between both companies which began in 1997. With this agreement, Bell will continue to leverage CSG ACP, part of CSG’s suite of billing solutions that support hundreds of millions of voice, video and data subscribers worldwide.

