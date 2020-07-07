Glytec and ThunderCat Technology Partner to Improve Glycemic Management at VA Hospitals

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glytec, the only provider of insulin management software across the continuum of care, and ThunderCat Technology, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, today announced a partnership to help improve glycemic management within hospitals operated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Together, Glytec and ThunderCat will extend Glytec’s reach into the VA health system by making Glytec’s Glucommander software widely available to improve patient outcomes and reduce cost of care for the large population of veterans with diabetes.

On average, one of every three hospitalized patients in the U.S. requires insulin therapy to control blood glucose during their stay. However, that need is higher in VA hospitals because 25% of veteran patients are living with diabetes, compared to about 10% of the general public.

Insulin is a critical aspect of inpatient care for people with diabetes and those who experience other common glycemic control issues that occur as a result of surgery, medications and many other factors. Yet, a vast majority of inpatient settings still rely on dated, generic one-size-fits-all protocols and sliding scale initiatives to titrate insulin. With these dated protocols in place, glycemic control issues have been associated with longer hospital stays, higher readmission rates, higher mortality rates and an average cost per patient that’s more than $10,000 higher than patients without these issues.

“Relying on dated protocols for managing insulin is needlessly costing taxpayers – especially when you consider the high percentage of veterans living with diabetes and the fact that the VA is the largest integrated health care system in the United States. But more importantly, it’s impacting the standard of care that we owe to the veterans who have given so much to protect and serve our country,” said John Downey, Chief Commercial Officer at Glytec. “As an organization that is owned and operated by a service-disabled veteran, Thundercat’s unique knowledge of and relationship with the VA make it the ideal partner to help us address the important issue of inpatient and outpatient glycemic management.”

Glytec’s Glucommander software provides personalized insulin dosing guidance, driven by evidence-based, FDA-cleared, proprietary algorithms to help caregivers quickly optimize insulin therapy and manage glucose levels to a prescribed target range. The software is proven to deliver dramatic reductions in hypoglycemia, hyperglycemia, lengths of stay, readmissions, A1C levels and costs of care for more than 150,000 patients. To date, more than 65 research studies have validated the safety and efficacy of Glytec’s insulin management software.

“The disproportionally high ratio of diabetes among veterans is very concerning, but it’s encouraging to know that there’s a better way to give veterans the higher quality of care that they’ve earned and deserve,” said Dave Schlosser, chief operations officer at ThunderCat Technology. “While inpatient glycemic management remains a broader issue across the U.S. health system, helping to improve care and outcomes at the VA is especially important and can have a very dramatic impact. That’s why we’re very optimistic about this partnership with Glytec and are extremely eager to begin making a difference.”

About ThunderCat Technology

Currently ranked #48 on the Solution Provider 500, the award winning ThunderCat Technology is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that delivers technology products and services to government organizations, educational institutions, and commercial companies. Led by a combat-wounded CEO, ThunderCat is a systems integrator that brings an innovative approach to solving customer problems in and around the datacenter by providing strategies for Data Storage, Networking, Cyber Security, and Cloud Transformations. A proven leader, ThunderCat Technology provides and optimizes technologies from best of breed manufacturers. Clients include DOD, DHS, VA, Treasury, FBI, State of Virginia, State of NY, Sony, Avery Dennison, and Chesapeake Regional Hospital. www.thundercattech.com

About Glytec

Glytec is the insulin management software company for healthcare providers focused on improving the quality and cost of care. Its FDA-cleared titration software and proprietary algorithms power the only solution capable of delivering personalized diabetes treatment recommendations across the continuum of care, from hospital to home. With ongoing support from its team of doctors, nurses and technologists headquartered outside of Boston, Glytec improves outcomes and controls costs for the large population of patients requiring insulin treatment – including those with and without a diagnosis of diabetes. For more information, follow Glytec on Twitter (@Glytec) or LinkedIn, or visit www.GlytecSystems.com.