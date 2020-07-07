GreenGen Awarded U.S. Army Corps of Engineers MATOC

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Generation (GreenGen), a global provider of energy efficiency solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering and Support Center in Huntsville, Alabama. GreenGen is one of only four small businesses on-ramped to the $1.5 billion contract for the design, installation, and operation of energy savings projects to help military installations meet mandated energy savings goals.

“GreenGen is looking forward to providing value to the Army Corps of Engineers, which we have been successfully doing in the commercial real estate industry for the last nine years,” says Brad Dockser, chief executive officer of GreenGen. “We are proud that the Army Corps of Engineers is making a commitment to meet energy and sustainability goals, and the entire GreenGen team is honored to be part of this process.”

The IDIQ Energy Savings Performance Contracting MATOC allows federal agencies to enter into partnerships with ESCOs to perform energy savings and facility improvements. By fronting capital costs, the contract allows the Army to prioritize projects that support readiness and focus on modernization and reform. Typical ESPC energy conservation measures include, but are not limited to, lighting retrofits, renewable energy systems, air handling equipment controls, upgrading HVAC systems, and more to help the Army meet sustainability goals.

“The implications of being awarded this contract are game-changing for GreenGen. This opens up our capabilities to work with the government and has the potential to double our operational capacity,” said Colonel Rick Gonder (USA Ret.), GreenGen’s Vice President for Project Management. “Expanding our work in the public sector is an important component of our strategic roadmap.”

This is the latest in a series of U.S. government contracts awarded to GreenGen. Previous contracts include a GSA Schedule 84 in 2014 and, in the last six years, a Task Order for seven ESPC ENABLE Projects. These include GSA Hammond, CBP Yuma, US Forest Service Region 5, GSA Michigan, US Forest Service Region 6, GSA Region 7, and GSA Region 5. By bringing increased energy efficiency to government agencies through ESPC ENABLE projects, GreenGen helps save U.S. taxpayers millions of dollars while improving overall sustainability.

About Green Generation

Green Generation (GreenGen) transforms the world's built environment through its visionary turnkey approach to innovation and solutions by integrating energy, real estate, technology, and capital markets to Operate in the Green. From offices in Washington DC, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai, GreenGen helps its clients use energy as a driver of value and sustainability across all asset types around the world. For more information, please visit greengen.com.