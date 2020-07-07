El Cajon, California, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Citizen Self Service and Engagement Solutions

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) today announced that the city of El Cajon, California, has successfully gone live with Tyler’s EnerGov™ citizen self service (CSS) and MyCivic™ citizen engagement solutions.

“Our city’s new technology has enabled us to immediately improve our customers’ experience,” said Sara Diaz, director of IT for El Cajon. “Citizen self service allows residents and contractors to stay up to date on their business application status at all times. Being able to process online applications without having residents enter city hall has been a major benefit, saving them time and money.”

In fall 2019, El Cajon went live with Tyler’s EnerGov civic services solution, which integrated and automated all aspects of land management, planning, permitting, and code inspections. The comprehensive solution, which manages complex inspections and reviews, replaced multiple homegrown systems that were becoming antiquated.

Recently, the city moved forward with the implementation of Tyler’s EnerGov CSS portal, which engages and informs constituents of local community development projects and business activities. The city enhanced its CSS quickly to support every permit type and process online over a period of just a few weeks. The implementation of EnerGov CSS has also allowed El Cajon’s staff to focus on other critical tasks, like helping residents with eReviews.

The city also recently implemented Tyler’s MyCivic solution, a customizable platform that promotes civic engagement. The city’s public-facing app includes a business directory, which highlights local businesses and allows owners to self-edit for real-time updates. The app is also integrated with its 311 system, giving residents access to crucial information, services, and resources.

“We’re pleased to help El Cajon make strong connections with its residents through the citizen self-service and citizen engagement portals,” said Greg Savard, general manager of Tyler’s EnerGov solution. “By adding these tools to its existing EnerGov civic services solution, El Cajon can now experience a comprehensive solution that brings efficiency, automation, and better service to its staff, contractors, and residents.”

El Cajon is located just outside San Diego and has a population of more than 100,000.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.